"To make a long story short" Hollis H. McCoy passed away on May 19, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 14, 1940 and is preceded in death by his parents Noel and Della McCoy. Hollis graduated from Arcata High School in 1960. He joined the Marine Corp in November of 1960 and achieved the rank of Corporal E-4 before being honorably discharged in 1963. After returning to Humboldt County he joined the Arcata Police department before joining the California Highway Patrol.Hollis is survived by Terri, his wife of 38 years; his daughter Dawn McCoy Couisine of Alexandria, Virginia; his son Sean McCoy (Misti) of Roanoke, Texas; and his daughter Trina McCoy Jayo (Enin) of Santa Cruz, California. His seven grandchildren Jacob McCoy (Lesley), Mallory McCoy (Jimmy), Carinne Couisine, Ivan Couisine, Nikon Jayo, Noe Jayo, Nevan Jayo and his great-granddaughter Ellis McCoy.Hollis was a social person who was involved in many activities. He was a proud member of the Marine Corp League, McKinleyville VFW, McKinleyville Boy Scout Troop 99 and weekly luncheon with the "Warriors". His passion was working on classic cars and had many friends with the same interest.Family graveside services were held on Friday, May 22 at Greenwood Cemetery in Arcata, California.The family will hold a memorial for Hollis at a later date.In honor of Hollis please consider making a donation to a group that honors the military or supports the youth of your community.