Howard Calvin Wilson
1936 - 2020
Howard Calvin Wilson passed away on July 9th, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's dementia. Born May 5th, 1936, in Shelton, Washington, to Calvin and Mildred Wilson, Howard lived in the little town of Hoodsport before moving to Eureka when he was 12. He attended Eureka Jr. High, graduated Eureka High in 1954, and graduated with a business degree from Humboldt State in 1961. Howard married Lorene Stromland on October 15th, 1961. Together they ran several small businesses, including Eureka Plumbing and Eureka Products, and raised three children. Howard is survived by Lorene, his wife of 58 years, his children Suzy Wooden (Forrest), Jenny Tehan (Jeff), and Dan Wilson (Cristin), grandchildren Tyler and Maddie Wooden and Brooke Pranger (Justin), Bailey, Dalton, and Ben Tehan, and Justin, Ashley, and Kaitlyn Wilson, and great grandson Jacob Wooden. Howard is also survived by his sister-in-law Betty Brown, brother-in-law Chuck DeWitt, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mildred Wilson, his sister, Marilyn DeWitt, parents-in-law Lars and Eleanor Stromland, brother-in-law Alan Brown, and nephew Mark Brown. Howard will be laid to rest at Ocean View Cemetery with a small family gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity.

Published in Times-Standard on Jul. 17, 2020.
