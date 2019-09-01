|
|
HOWARD
EAUDELL FORD
Beloved husband,
father, brother, grandpa
Howard was born in Mountain Home, Idaho May 30th 1957 and joined his parents, Bud and Darlene Ford, as well as many dear friends in heaven on August 21st 2019. He is survived by his wife Dee Kinney and two children
Vanessa and Brandon Ford, three grandchildren; Landon, Kalea and Liam Williams, two brothers and their wives; Dwayne and Melissa Ford of Bend, OR and Lance and Ronda Ford of Blue Lake, CA.
At the age of two, Howard moved with his parents to Arcata California where he spent his childhood years and graduated from Arcata High School. He was an amazing athlete, a great quarterback and an outstanding left handed baseball player who routinely hit home runs.
At the age of 16 he began working for his father at "Bud's Body Shop" where he began his lifelong love of cars and racing. He was an amazing body man. He began secretly drag racing his GTO down Samoa Boulevard. To his surprise, one evening daddy asked "so who ended up winning that race? Looked pretty close". Howard opened his own business in his early twenties "Howard's Body Shop" in Arcata then later Crescent City, after his children were born. The body shop is still open today and operates by his son Brandon whom he is so proud.
Howard drag raced for 10 years before he set his mind on circle track late model racing at which he had become a legend. He is known for breaking records and winning championships. He competed in the Winston West, the Win River 150, Infineon Raceway road course and at his home town Redwood Acres Raceway. He won Championships of the Tri-State Challenge Series and NSCS-North State Challenge Series.
Howard was a talented, generous, kind-hearted man who was a mentor to many racers and friends. Howard loved his family and was a devoted father. With his friendly and easy going personality, he made friends with everyone and they
became family as well.
"For those you have longed to see, may you be with all your angels in heaven who raced by your side."
Viewing will be held at Wier's Mortuary Chapel in Crescent City, CA Friday Sept 6th from 9-12pm.
Immediately following graveside services at 2pm, Greenwood Cemetery in Arcata, CA.
Celebration of Life/Potluck, Saturday Sept 7th at 12pm, 4929 Northbank Rd, Crescent City, CA.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 1, 2019