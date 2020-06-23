November 28, 1922-May 17,2020

Ida Fanucchi Newell was born and raised in Eureka. She resided with her family in the upstairs apartment located at 218 D St. above Roy's Club. She attended Eureka City Schools from kindergarten through High School. Her first job was serving ice cream at the original Bonboniere located at 433 F St. with her life long friend, Jennie Maffia. After World War II ended, Ida had saved enough money and attended Craddocks Business School. Upon graduation, she went to work for Pettengill-Merryman General Insurance. This started her career in the insurance industry. Over the years she worked for several different agencies including those owned by Harry J. Adorni and Myron Abrahamson. She also worked off and on at Roy's Club as a hostess for many years. Ida loved to travel and went on many trips & cruises with her good friends Nard and Jennie Maffia during the 60's and 70's. In 1982 Ida married Kenneth Newell. They bought a second home in Scottsdale, Arizona, split their time between there and Eureka and continued traveling and playing golf for the next ten years. They were members of Redwood Empire Golf & Country Club and enjoyed playing twilight golf with family and friends. After Kenneth's death in 1992, Ida moved back to Eureka. In 1996 she went on a month long tour of Europe with her brother Evo Fanucchi and John Salazzoni. The highlight of the trip was time spent in Italy. Ida was very proud of her Italian heritage. Her last big trip was to South America with her god daughter, Lynn McKenna in 2002. Ida loved music and was a regular attendee and volunteer for the Redwood Coast Dixieland Jazz Festival. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at St. Joseph's Hospital and worked in the gift shop. Ida was predeceased in death by her parents Angelo and Theresa, brother and sister-in-law Roy and Shelia Fanucchi, husband Kenneth Newell and life long friends Nard and Jennie Maffia. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Evo and Catherine Fanucchi, numerous relatives from the Fannuchi, Newell and Barkdull families and her god daughter Lynn McKenna. Ida lived a full life and will be missed by all who knew her. The family wishes to thank Alder Bay, Sanders Funeral Home, the first responders and front line workers at St. Joseph Hospital for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Eureka Rescue Mission, PO Box 76, Eureka, CA 95502. Private Family Services were held.