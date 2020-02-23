|
IRENE HANNAFORD
Irene Harville Hannaford born June 22, 1932 to Richard and Dorothy Harville of Eureka.
Having been graduated from Eureka High School, Irene went to Mills College and there, in her senior year, met Peter Hannaford and they were married that summer. Following two years of moving from Army base to Army base during Peter's enlistment, they settled down in Piedmont (CA) where she raised their two sons, Richard and
Donald. In what would become a foreshadow of much of her life, while living in Piedmont, she became a docent with the newly-opened Oakland Museum.
Their life together accelerated with Peter's association with Ronald Reagan, including a move to Pasadena and considerable travel to Europe and Asia. With the growth of Peter's company, they then relocated to Washington D.C. Her volunteer work blossomed during her time in D.C. She became a senior docent with the Woodrow Wilson House, where she would work for 14 years leading tours and educational seminars related to the Wilson presidency. At the same time, she applied her interest in horse-riding to become a volunteer at the National Center for Therapeutic Riding in Burtonsville, Maryland, which helped rehabilitate physically and emotionally impaired people through interaction with horses.
In 2006, Peter decided to retire and they "came home" to Humboldt County. This would start Irene's "Second Act," in which she shone brightly.
A great-granddaughter of Joseph and Zipporah Russ, Irene was deeply tied to Humboldt County and its history. As a first step, she became involved in the restoration of the Russ family home – Fern Cottage – and its reinvigoration. Once the renovations were done, she recruited and organized docents for tours of the historic site, as well as conducting tours on her own.
Her love of engaging the public in learning of culture and history led to her serving on the Humboldt Docent Council, where she was elected president of that organization in 2011. For much of her time back in Humboldt County, she was also a volunteer at the Morris Graves Museum of Art. In 2016, she accepted an invitation to join the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO), attracted to the service club's dedication to services to help people learn.
Irene's connection with Christ Episcopal Church Eureka was central to her life in to her return to Humboldt County. After Peter's death, she served out the remainder of his term on the Vestry. Irene was later elected to own term and recently volunteered to serve again if called upon. Irene was involved in many lay ministries including Episcopal Church Women (ECW), Quilters+, Altar Guild, Eucharistic Bread Makers, Stewardship committee and as a Lay Reader. As one member of the Church family said "Irene quietly and unobtrusively helped out in so many different ways and always with a gracious smile." Irene's ministry of hospitality and welcoming newcomers was one that she excelled at and was well-remembered by members of the Church. Whether arranging Welcome Bags for visitors, or as one of a group of parishioners that would handwrite a note to each newcomer, or serving as an usher who warmly greeted everyone, or serving as a Coffee Hour Host on a regular basis (making her much loved radish tea sandwiches), she provided a warm connection to the Church. And she even found time each week in the church gardens, clipping, pruning and tidying the grounds and encouraging others to join in. To her last, her car trunk could be seen with gardening knee pads and a pop-up clippings holder. She is survived by her sons, Richard and Donald Hannaford, and her grandchildren, Thomas Hannaford and Patricia Hannaford Caldwell.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 6:00 PM at Christ Episcopal Church Eureka, 625 15th Street (corner of 15th and H Streets), Eureka, CA. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ Episcopal Church of Eureka.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 23, 2020