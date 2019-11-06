|
|
IVAN LEONARD
AGNEW, JR
1933-2019
Ivan Leonard Agnew, Jr., lifelong resident of Eureka, CA, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Leonard was born in 1933, and many of his lasting friendships stemmed from his school years in Eureka. He graduated from Eureka High School in 1951, where he played on the tennis team, a sport he enjoyed throughout his life. From early on, Leonard dreamed of being a dentist. He attended UC Berkeley and went on to dental school at UCSF. While in San Francisco, he met Linnea Hansen, whom he married in 1956. They moved back to Eureka where Leonard established his dental practice next door to the practice of his close lifelong friend, Tom Wrigley. Leonard was passionate about preventive dentistry and was proud to be integral to the fluoridation of Eureka's water in order to help prevent dental disease in its residents, particularly children. Leonard was admired by his patients for his meticulous work, gentle approach and preventive care. He retired from dentistry in 2011, after a career spanning nearly 54 years. Leonard and Linnea built a wonderful life in Eureka with a strong group of friends, raising their four children and guiding them through school and on to build their own lives and families. With other young families and tennis friends, Leonard helped to establish the Sequoia Swim and Tennis Club, a social hub where deep friendships were formed over numerous tennis matches and memorable parties. Passionate about the outdoors, Leonard enjoyed backpacking, fishing, and camping. He and Linnea loved camping at Howard Prairie Lake with friends and family, where he would fish with his buddies while Linnea attended plays in Ashland with her friends. Leonard and Linnea were also able to travel to England with friends on several occasions to watch tennis at Wimbledon. But mostly, he enjoyed staying close to home. He often commented that there is nowhere that is as beautiful and majestic as Northern California. Leonard loved puttering in the yard and became known for his finely groomed lawn and many rhododendrons, some of which won praises in Eureka's annual Rhododendron Festival. Like his father, Leonard was a Master Mason, and was a member of the Humboldt Masonic Lodge No. 79 since 1960. As a sports fan, Leonard followed the San Francisco Giants, listening to Giants radio while doing yardwork and occasionally attending games in San Francisco – he was thrilled when they finally took the World Series! And then, there was Monday Night Football. For many years, Leonard hosted a gathering of friends to watch the game each week (much to his daughters' chagrin, as they were the clean-up crew!). Leonard celebrated life, and most enjoyed time spent with family and friends, all of whom he cherished. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linnea Agnew, and his brother, Robert Agnew of Concord, CA. He was proud of his four children; Catherine Carlson (Kenneth) of Vancouver, WA, Betsy Laybourn (David) of Claremont, CA, Karen Agnew (John Huth) of Newton, MA, and Robert Agnew (Lori) of Milwaukie, OR; and his 8 beloved grandchildren and four great grandchildren. We raise a glass to you, Leonard - "Rest in Peace. We will surely miss you."
A memorial service will be held on November 16, 2019, 1 PM, at the Eureka First United Methodist Church, 520 Del Norte Street, Eureka. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eureka First United Methodist Church, the Sequoia Humane Society, or to another .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 6, 2019