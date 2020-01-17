|
|
JACK ARTHUR JONES
1947-2020
Jack Arthur Jones, 72, of Etna, Calif. passed away on January 10, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Medford, Ore. Jack was born on July 29, 1947 in Scotia, Calif. to Ralph and Clara Jones. He grew up in Rohnerville. At 18, Jack went to work as a millwright at Pacific Lumber Company Mill in Scotia. Jack married Melba and in his early 20's bought his own ranch in Shively where he raised his children and grandchildren in Humboldt County. Jack is preceded in death by his wife Melba, parents Ralph and Clara Jones, sister Darlene Jones and grandchild. He is survived by his children Jack E. (Lori) Jones, Jay (Hillary) Jones, Wendy (Vincent) Bianco, grandchildren Justin, Jared, Jacob, Janelle, Jayden, Aubrey, Heidi and Rachelle, and great-grandchildren Colt, Jackson, Reylynn and Ida. Jack also leaves behind his girlfriend Polly. Memorial Services are set for Monday, January 20, at 12 noon at Sunset Memorial Park at 3975 Broadway Street in Eureka, Calif.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 17, 2020