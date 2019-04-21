Resources More Obituaries for JACK EAST Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JACK ROSS EAST Jr.

Jack Ross East, Jr., passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019, with his three sons at his side. He was born to Rita and Jack R. East, Sr., in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on September 7, 1940. Jack spent his formative years in Redlands, California, and graduated from Redlands High School in 1958. Jack met the love of his life, Barbara Jean Hicks, while attending Presbyterian Bible study in nearby San Bernardino. This is where he started a life-long connection to the church that he and Barbara shared their whole lives. They were married on August 5, 1961.

He joined the Air Force in the early 1960s, and spent the next several years guarding airplanes in the desert, both in the States and in Libya.

After his tour in the military was over, Jack went to college and graduated from Cal Poly Pomona in 1969 with a degree in Accounting. From there he went to work for the IRS. Their first son Michael was born in October 1968 and middle son Robert followed in September 1970.

In 1975, Jack and Barbara made the huge decision to move their family to Fortuna to escape the craziness of Southern California of the time. Their youngest son Tim was born in February 1976. Jack was still with the IRS and Barbara was a homemaker raising their three boys.

In the early 1980s, Dad decided he wanted to go into business for himself as an accountant. He started by opening offices in Redway and Fortuna, and for many years he split his time between the two. It was hard work and Mom soon joined him as the business grew. He and Mom continued helping people with their taxes and bookkeeping needs right up until this last year.

Dad was always involved in the boys' interests, helping out as a Scoutmaster, going on numerous camping and hiking trips, playing basketball in the front yard, and watching sporting events. He would sometimes join Tim on truck runs to keep him company.

He often did projects around the house and for many years he decided to try his hand at fine woodworking. He really enjoyed creating new designs and trying to develop his own style.

Dad was an avid cyclist and enjoyed riding his touring bike all over the Eel River Valley and beyond. He rode the Tour of the Unknown Coast route multiple times up into his 60s. He was active in the Fortuna Senior Cycling Group. Dad and Mom both looked forward to watching the Tour De France on TV each summer for the past 30 years.

After being inspired by two powerful dream experiences, Dad decided to write a book. His dream had a powerful connection to his feelings about God and faith in the hereafter. He wanted to share this experience with as many people as he could. It is titled At the End of Our Journey.

Jack loved his church, the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer, in Fortuna. He and Mom joined as soon as they moved to Fortuna, and stuck with the church through thick and thin. They worked hard to do their part to help keep the doors open and make it a place where people felt welcome. They made great lifelong friendships through their church, and it brought great meaning and focus to their lives.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Barbara, his parents, and his beloved granddaughter, Sylvia. Jack is survived by his three sons: Michael (Kaycee), Robert (Julie), and Timothy, as well as his grandchildren Freddy, Eleanor, and Vincent. His is survived by his siblings Nelleva (Gene) Newton, Jerry (Bobbi) New, Kathy (Archie) Cross, Marilyn (Gerald) Sanders, Deborah (Pat, deceased) Holder, Lorita Rampoldt, and Gary (Brian) Ellis, and numerous nephews and nieces.

There will be a Celebration of Life at The Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer, in Fortuna on April 27 at 1:00pm. Donations in Jack's memory can be made to the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer or the Fortuna Senior Center, both places that were close to Jack's heart. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 21, 2019