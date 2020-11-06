Jackson C. Eldridge
8/27/1947 - 10/05/2020
Jackson C. Eldridge born August 27, 1947 in San Francisco, Ca to Jackson C. Eldridge and Mary Eldridge; passed away on October 5, 2020 in the Applegate Valley (Oregon) with his loving wife Phyllis, sister Sug. and his "puppies" (Lucy and Shadow) by his side.
Jack lived most of his life in Humboldt County (Pepperwood, Korbel, Arcata, Eureka) and graduated from Arcata High School in 1965.
Jack started his career at Sears in 1966 and retired as Brand Central Manager in 2007. He was proud of his career there and was the one person who was in the Eureka store the longest.
All that knew Jack knows how much he loved, and was passionate about, the outdoors and sports. His favorite place to hunt was Mad River Ridge, but he hunted many other places as well. Some of his favorite hunting trips were to Idaho to hunt Elk a few times with some buddies. He loved to dive for Abalone in Fort Bragg and many enjoyed his bounty from those trips. Jack also loved to fish and especially enjoyed a couple of trips to Alaska with his friend, Tom Amundson. Many will also remember that in his younger years he ran a lot of marathons and you would see him out training with his young daughter, Nicole, trying to keep up with him on her bike.
As with everything he did, Jack played sports with passion and determination to do his very best. Jack was an outstanding softball player and played on many teams over the years. And he was quite the home-run hitter!! In the early years he played in the outfield, but once he had knee surgery he took the position at 1st base. His most recent adventures in softball were with the Northwest Travel League teams, the Babes and 4 Daughters. He and Phyllis would travel once a month during the Spring and Summer months to different venues so that he could play softball. There was also an annual tournament in Kauai where they would travel to every year for the last several years; in fact that is where Jack got down on his knee and proposed to Phyllis in front of his softball buddies in 2013. There were so many stories and memories regarding softball that Jack used to love to tell and laugh about.
Jack was especially passionate about his Fantasy Football team and no matter where he was made sure that he could watch all his players at once. But when football was over, he usually had the TV tuned to any other sport going on at that time or a good movie.
Jack was a big kid at heart and loved holidays and planning the holiday meal. Easter was one of his favorites when he would make special Easter baskets for Nicole and each of the grandchildren and then hide the baskets for them to find.
Jack and Phyllis moved to their ideal home in 2014; it was surrounded by trees and mountains. Fishing, kayaking on the lake, hiking and hunting were all in their backyard. It was a dream come true for both of them.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis; daughter Nicole Spencer (Shane); grandchildren, Isaiah, Dylan and Ashlynn; sister Denise "Sug" Wolverton (Randy); niece, Rebecca Camilli; nephew, Doug Camilli; and "honorary nephew", Zac Wilson.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jackson C. Eldridge; mother Mary Brink; stepfather, Fred Brink; sisters, Pam and Pat; brothers, Luck and Bob; and granddaughter, Alyssa.
A memorial will be sometime in 2021 for family and friends when we can all get together and celebrate Jack's life with food (another of Jack's passions!), drinks, music, and to share many stories.
Donations in Jack's memory can be made to Sanctuary One, Jacksonville, Oregon or to your local animal shelter or a favorite charity of your choice
.