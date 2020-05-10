Jacqueline Dale Lightner



Jacqueline Dale Lightner, 73 a long time resident of Manila, CA passed on to be with God after a lengthy health battle at Queen Of The Valley Hospital in Napa, CA on April 26th 2020

Born January 17th, 1947 in Eureka, CA to the late Warren Harding and Mildred Faye Mitchell. Jacque Graduated from Eureka High School. She married the love of her life, the late Ralph Lightner Sr in July of 1965. They spent the remainder of their lives together in Manila and raised their daughter and son in the home they built. Jacque spent many years working in Medical Records at St Joseph Hospital in Eureka and retired from St Joseph Hospital.

Jacque loved good food and good company. She always enjoyed her Friday dinners with her close friends and her mother along with other friends and family when they were able. She loved to attend church activities, dance, travel, shop and spend time with family. She traveled with her close friend Sharon Duerefeldt from Oregon to Scotland-- anywhere they could run off to and find an adventure. Her close friends Keith Sperry and Perry Clevenger could always be counted on to attend Friday night dinner with her, take her dancing or just help her out in a pinch. Jacque loved her family more than anything. Every holiday family gathered at her house. You could always find her with at least one of her "grand babies" (a lot of times even the grown ones) rockin' in her lap when taking a break from tending to dinner. She was always there when you needed her. She loved to see her family smile and did everything she could to make sure they did! There are so many more wonderful words to describe her but not enough room to say it all. Those of you who knew her will know exactly what I mean. She will be loved and missed and forever in our hearts.

Jacque is survived by her daughter Ida Heinen (husband Dan), son Ralph Lightner Jr., sister Beverly Wheeler, grandchildren Amy Sells (husband Jon), Jaci Kanouff, Becky Kanouff, Justin Lightner (wife Lexi) and Waylon Lightner. Great grandchildren Shyniesa and Tyleea Currie-Sells, Emily, Aiden and Harleigh Sells, Cameron, Cassie, Callie, Brantlee, and Brycen Lightner, Wyatt and William Lightner and Riley Payne. Along with many more family members that she loved so much.

She is preceded in death by her Grandson whom she raised Raleigh Lightner.

A memorial will be held after the shelter in place order due to COVID-19 is lifted. If you are interested in attending please contact Amy Sells at amynicole7@yahoo.com with your name, phone number and address.



