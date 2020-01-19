|
|
JACKIE HUFFMAN
1932-2020
Jacqueline (Jackie) Huffman was born on August 21, 1932 in Topeka, Kansas to Sperry and Mabel Craig. Mom left this earth to join Dad surrounded by love and family at the age of 87 on January 13, 2020. Mom spent her young childhood in Topeka growing up with her two brothers and two sisters. She had a love of music, learned to play the piano and had a beautiful singing voice. Times were tough and there were moments the family struggled to make ends meet. When Mom was 13, her dad's sister, who lived in California, talked them into moving to California for a better life. Mom's oldest sister stayed in Kansas, as she was already married, and the rest of the family headed to California. They left everything (including the piano) behind except what would fit in their two cars. Mom would often tell the story of that "ragtaggedy trip" and how they rearranged their belongings at night to make beds to sleep in the cars. They came first to the Bay Area, and then settled in Tulelake in 1946.
Mom loved her new life in Tulelake and quickly made many life long friends, whom she kept in touch with attending high school reunions for decades. At high school, she continued her love of music and even won a singing contest. Her best friend's parents owned a little grocery store and Mom was often at the store visiting. That is where she met Ken, her future husband. Ken would frequent the store to see the little brunette with the "pretty face!" They soon became a couple and things were fine until Ken's dad decided to move the family out of the area. Faced with the reality of being separated, they decided to marry, so Mom could move with them. On September 4, 1948, at the age of 16 and 18, they said their vows and started their new life together.
They lived with Ken's parents for awhile, and Mom was so excited when Dad finally built their very own one room cabin around Cave Junction, Oregon. There was no indoor running water, but that did not matter. They had their own place! In 1950 daughter Sheryl was born followed by daughter Patty in 1953.
They young family moved to California when Patty was still a baby. Dad acquired a Cat dozer and secured a job building logging roads for Georgia Pacific. Always a hard worker, Dad built his business one piece of equipment at a time and advanced to being a logging contractor for GP and then Louisiana Pacific. Mom was right by his side the whole time doing all the bookkeeping and paperwork.
In 1961, Mom and Dad settled in a tiny 2 bedroom house in Fortuna. Daughter Susie was born in 1963, and the family officially outgrew that house. They bought a piece of property and Dad constructed the building pad with one of his Cats on the side of a hill overlooking Fortuna. The house was built and they moved into the final family home in 1967.
Mom loved her new house! It actually had 3 bedrooms and an office for all of her bookkeeping! She was finally able to get a piano of her own and spent hours playing and singing. She loved working in the yard and planting flowers every year. Marigolds were her favorite. Somehow she managed to do it all. Up at the crack of dawn every morning to make Dad's breakfast and pack his lunch, get the three girls off to school, pick them up after school, prepare a home cooked dinner (including dessert) every night and in between doing all the housework, bookwork, shopping, laundry and sometimes sewing us clothes! Somehow she still had time for playing the piano, crocheting, and doing ceramics. She had a ton of energy and never moved slow. Mom was always going "a mile a minute" and sometimes said she "was running around like a chicken with its head cut off!" Even with all she did, Mom always had time to be the best mom ever and later a Grandma and Great-Grandma (Gigi) as the grandchildren and great grandchildren started arriving.
Times were pretty simple back then. Logging took up six days of the week, so that only left Sunday for fun. We have fond memories of going for a Sunday drive. It might lead to Petrolia or somewhere up North. There was no such thing as a summer vacation. Summer was for working long days in the woods. Vacations came in the winter usually over Christmas and New Year's. Mom and Dad loved taking the family to Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm and continued the tradition even after we were all married and grandchildren came along.
Once the three girls grew up and were out of the house, Mom had more time for herself. She took painting lessons and discovered she had a natural talent. She painted beautiful pictures of flowers, and tole painted on all sorts of objects. She spent many years going to "Friday breakfast with the ladies," a group of friends she had known for years. Dad bought her an electric piano and she filled the house with music, especially loving the "boogey, woogey" beat. We all loved to hear Mom play and Dad would be snapping his fingers along with the beat.
Mom and Dad were married for 68 years when Dad died in 2016. By then, they had moved to an apartment in an assisted living facility in Gardnerville, Nevada to be near and cared for by daughters Patty and Susie and their families. As Mom slowed down, she found joy in other activities. She loved looking at and commenting on the snow covered Sierra Mountains and the beautiful sunsets. She took great pleasure in watching the birds at her numerous bird feeders (which she had painted) and the squirrels that ate the bird seed as well. If we would complain about the squirrels, she would always say, "they're hungry, too!" Mom enjoyed several planned activities. She showed her artistic abilities at the coloring club, many times joined by her two daughters, granddaughter and great-grandsons. She played a mean game of bingo running two cards and usually walked away with more money than what she brought to the table. She made and decorated holiday cookies which were so pretty, they were always chosen to be at the reception area at the front desk for guests and residents. Mom always commented on the natural beauty of our little valley on scenic drives around the area. She was able to still play some songs on her electric piano. She loved to watch cooking shows and home remodeling shows on TV. But, her favorite was family dinners on Sunday night where we were all together at one time. It was then, that the great-grandsons would sit on either side of her and read their story books to her.
Mom is survived by daughter Sheryl (Michael) Fearrien of Grants Pass, Oregon and grandsons Tony, Bret (Rebekah), and Matt; daughter Patty (Paul) Eason and granddaughter Jenny (Andy) Oddo and great-grandsons, Ryan and Jacob, along with grandson Travis all from Gardnerville, Nevada; and daughter Susie (Danny) Borges also from Gardnerville, Nevada. Mom was predeceased by Dad in 2016, her parents and all of her siblings.
We would like to thank all of the caregivers who lovingly cared for Mom. They made such a difference in the quality and longevity of her life.
Mom was such a loving and giving person. Her love, patience and sweet nature will live on in our hearts forever. We will miss her tremendously, but we are comforted by wonderful memories and the knowledge that Mom and Dad are now together forever.
We love you, Mom.
Until we meet again.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 19, 2020