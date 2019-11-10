|
|
JAMES 'JIM' PASTORI
1938-2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James "Jim" Allen Pastori. He was born on March 30, 1938 to Reco and Dorothy Pastori in Eureka and passed away on October 28, 2019 in the comfort of his home. His wife, Joy, and loving family stood by him through his various medical battles. He fought all of his health issues with dignity, grace and strength. His will to never give up speaks volumes as to the true man he was.
Jim graduated from Eureka High School in 1955 at the age of 16. After graduation, he worked several jobs which included working at his dad's market, as a longshoreman, beer delivery man, and owner and operator of Harris & K and Three Corners Markets. Jim was very involved with the Humboldt Eagles baseball program wherein he was on the board for 28 years. He loved hunting at Henry Ridge, Humboldt South Bay, Cottrell Ranch, and Nevada, wherein he won the state contest for the largest mule deer. He was also inducted into the California Waterfowl Association Hall of Fame. Jim was an avid golfer and founded the Lou Stierlin Golf Tournament which just celebrated its 40th year. He also enjoyed many years of participating in the local bowling leagues and was inducted into the Humboldt County Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
His first date with the love of his life, Joy Pasquini, was on April 16, 1955. They went on to marry December 30, 1959. Jim and Joy would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this December. They purchased Harris and K Market in 1965 and ran it for many years before selling it to their son, Jimmy Pastori. Together they serviced the community for over 55 years in the grocery business.
Jim was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He loved spending time with his family. He always had an ear to lend, a joke to tell and a friend to cherish. If he gave you his word, it was as good as gold. He was heroic in his quiet strength and caring ways. He was honest, hardworking and loyal to a fault. He was like a father to many and was loved dearly by his family and friends. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkids excel in their academics, sports and their other special events. He didn't miss a game, even if it meant travelling across Humboldt County so he could watch multiple games in one day.
Jim leaves behind, his loving wife, Joy; his children James Pastori, Rick Pastori, Cindy (Tom) Losa and Yvette (Jason) Pastori-Ables; his grandchildren Shelby, Jon, and Kendra Losa, James (Hayley) Pastori, Nicole Pastori, Colton and Kylie Ables; his great grandchildren Dawsyn and Rye Pastori; his sisters Judy (Carl) Rorling and Yvonne Pastori. He also leaves behind in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Reco and Dorothy Pastori, and his grandparents, George and Eleanor Lendahl.
In lieu of flowers, per Jim's request, donations can be made to Humboldt Eagles American Legion Baseball (P.O. Box 6041, Eureka, CA 95502) or a .
Please join us to share memories and celebrate the life of our hero at the Eureka Elks Lodge on November 23, 2019 between 1p.m. and 5 p.m.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 10, 2019