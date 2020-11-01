1/1
James Anthony Wood
1957 - 2020
James Anthony Wood

James Anthony Wood passed into forever on September 24, 2020, at the age of 63 from an extremely aggressive cancer that had metastasized to his brain.
A native of the Los Angeles area, Jim and the Wood family moved to Woodland before finally settling in Santa Rosa, CA in 1971 when Jim was 14 years of age. In 2003, tired of the size and climate of Sonoma County, Jim moved his own family to Humboldt County where he had taken the position as Department Programmer/ Analyst in the Recorders Office.
At heart, Jim was an artist; his method of expression was music. He greatly appreciated and was influenced by the music of Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead. Although he referred to himself as a folk artist, and played in that style whenever he performed, Jim's record collection was quite eclectic. He just appreciated good music.
After retiring from the County in 2011, Jim began spending time working on his home and yards. He created a little paradise in one side yard that he referred to as "Hawaii" and a patch in front of his garage/shop which he dubbed "Mexico". A favorite phrase used as he worked on nearly every one of his projects, adopted as the family motto, was "it's temporary".
Jim is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sandra, and his three children Jayme, James and Jonathan. He is also survived by his mother, Elvina Wood, three sisters, Annette Neal, Helen Frater, and Mary Wood, and his brother, Steven Wood, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his father, William Wood, and his sister Geri Van Emmerick.
Per Jim's wishes, no funeral services were held.

Published in Times-Standard on Nov. 1, 2020.
