JAMES 'JIM' BECKER
1954-2019
James (Jim) Arthur Becker passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 12, 2019. He was 65 years old.
Jim was born on September 8, 1954 in Eureka, CA to Gerald and Thelma Becker (Mehlschau), and grew up in Ferndale, the second of 4 children in a very close, happy family. He graduated from Ferndale High School then Chico State University with a degree in accounting. Jim married the love of his life, Jacque Becker (Mendes), in 1975 and after briefly living in Texas and Yuba City, they settled back in Ferndale. Together, in 1982, they started Becker Dairy on Riverside Ranch, as the third generation in the Mendes family to do so. Jim took great pride in his work and especially loved the analytical and innovative side of the business. Jim was the loving father of 3 daughters, Emmaley, Abby and Annie, and he found such joy in raising his girls with Jacque. He also felt so fortunate to have 3 wonderful sons-in-law and we know he found great comfort knowing his daughters are loved and cared for.
Always staying very active, Jim was often seen on long walks around Ferndale – usually with his buddy, a Labrador retriever named Elton. Jim was also an avid golfer and runner and had a deep passion for music, a love passed down from his dad. In recent years, Jim loved spending time helping out at Stitch, Jacque's quilt shop in Ferndale, proudly cheering on Jacque and her business partner, Sally. Without a doubt, his favorite places to be were in Sacramento and Arizona teasing his grandchildren, cheering on the Giants in San Francisco or enjoying Disneyland with his whole family.
He will forever be loved and missed by his his wife, Jacque; daughters Emmaley Otis (Brian Otis), Abby Becker (Josh Whitfield), Annie Toon (Nick Toon); grandchildren James Paul Otis, Jaelynn Michelle Whitfield and Albert James Toon; brothers Bill Becker (Jennifer Fisk-Becker) and Don Becker (Kay Becker); brother-in-law Brian Hughes, mother-in-law Jeanne Mendes; sister-in-law Toni McGaraghan (Chuck Anderson) brother-in-law Joe Mendes (Sandy Mendes) and nieces and nephews Scott Walstrom, Jeff and Chris Holmes,
Meghan Lamanuzzi, Brad Becker, Terris and Kelsey Becker, Joey Mendes, Jordan and Madison Walstrom and their families.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Debbie Becker Hughes.
The family would like to thank the wonderful, caring staff in the Saint Joseph Hospital Intensive Care
Unit for providing comfort during this difficult time.
Please join us in celebrating his life on Tuesday December 17th at 1pm, At The Bluffs, 530 Church Lane, Ferndale CA 95536. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's honor to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department or .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 17, 2019