James "Jim" G. Widdoes
Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 83 surrounded by his children. Jim was born May 13, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA.
Jim was adopted when he was a year old by Earle and Florence Widdoes and was raised on a farm in Forestville, CA. He graduated from Analy High School in 1956 and attended Santa Rosa Junior College as a Music Major. He is a graduate of the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science in 1961.
Jim has been active in the funeral profession since 1958. He was Co-owner and Manager of Goble's Fortuna Mortuary since 1970 until Max Goble's death in 2004 when he became partners with his son Marc and son-in-law Tom Howe until retirement and the sale of the mortuary in 2014.
Jim was a member of the Fortuna Methodist Church. A 39 year member and past president of the Fortuna Kiwanis Club. Many will remember him working at the Kiwanis and 4-H Spaghetti Feed fund raiser for over 30 years. He was active with the Cub Scouts as Scout Leader of Pack 47. He served as a Board Member and Treasurer for the Fortuna Christmas Music Festival for 25 years and Jim sung for many organizations and events throughout Humboldt County.
Jim was also very active in the Masonic Family. He joined the Eel River Lodge #147 in 1962. Was a member of Scottish Rite, Valley of Santa Rosa and started the Valley of Northern California, Fortuna in 2004. He also belonged to the Aahmes Shrine and organized the Redwood Shrine Club 'Joker Clown Unit'. Many may know him as "Putter the Clown". A member of Rohnerville-Redwood Chapter #76, Fortuna Order of the Eastern Star. He also had been active with Job's Daughter, Rainbow for Girls and DeMolay.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years Elaine. He is survived by his 4 children, Shari Lynn Widdoes Howe (Tom Howe), Richard Walter Widdoes, Kimberly Gayle Widdoes, and Marc James Widdoes (Jaclyn). He also had 10 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing/visitation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:00 to 7:00 PM at Goble's Fortuna Mortuary, 560 12th St, Fortuna, CA. Funeral service will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM, also at Goble's. A private family burial will take place at Sunrise Cemetery, Fortuna. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jim, to the Valley of Northern California Scottish Rite for the future Childhood Language Center, P.O. box 51, Fortuna, CA 95540, or to the Redwood Shrine Clube for Shriner's Hospital
Transportation Fund, 251 Bayside Road, Arcata, CA 95521 or to your favorite charity
.