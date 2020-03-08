|
JAMES GLENN KILLINGER, JR.
March 1938 - March 2020
Jim was born in Seattle and lived in Sedro-Woolley, WA, from infancy to fourth grade, moved to Orick, CA, and then to Arcata, graduating from Arcata High School in 1956. He was drawn to the logger's life from the example of his step-father Paul Wilkinson and worked summers at Paul's logging shows in Humboldt County. Jim rarely left the north coast except for two years in the army at Fort Lewis, WA, and two years at Redwood City's port. He was happy to return to work for logging companies in Humboldt and Del Norte woods where he operated cats, yarders and finally, drove log trucks. He lived in Willow Creek and finally in Hiouchi.
From childhood Jim was drawn to machines, working in them and on them. He bought and sold cars, pickups, and motorcycles. Jim rode his Harley a week before he died. We, his sisters, are glad he got that final ride.
Here is how we will remember Jim: He was generous. He was open in expressing affection and respect for us, and always pleased to join family gatherings in Eureka. He often spoke of the importance to him of morning coffees with friends at Crescent City's Fisherman's Restaurant. He liked cats, the kind with four legs. He could be thin-skinned and prickly but shared the family off-beat sense of humor. When we were together, we laughed so hard we could hardly talk. It is hard to accept that Jim's laughter is no longer with us.
Jim Killinger, age 81, died in his home in Hiouchi. His parents Glenn and Merle Love Killinger and Paul Wilkinson and brother-in-law Leonard Escarda preceded him in death. He is survived by his sisters Kay Escarda of Eureka, CA, and Joline Bettendorf (Frank) of Mount Vernon, WA, and many nieces and nephews.
Jim's family hope his friends will accept our invitation to join us at the Fisherman's Restaurant in Crescent City for coffee on Jim's birthday, Saturday, March 14, 10:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 8, 2020