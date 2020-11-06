James left behind his wife, Therese Spears and his children, Michael A. Spears, Brian Spears,, Jahi Spears, Dinah Jacobs, Debra Spears, Sherney Spears and his grandchildren Jamari Spears,, Jason Spears, Janaea Spears, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren that are far too numerous to name in this space and time.Business man and owner of the men's shelter in Eureka, Ca. "From the Dark to the Light" established in 2005 he leaves a legacy of a life lived with gratitude and reverence for the God to whom he owed all his blessings.The celebration of his life will be held at 1060 Hoover Street in Eureka, CA. November 7th, at 1:00 PM. All Covid 19 limitations will be observed.