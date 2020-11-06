1/
James L. Spears Sr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L. Spears Sr. 5/30/1936- 10/19/2020

James left behind his wife, Therese Spears and his children, Michael A. Spears, Brian Spears,, Jahi Spears, Dinah Jacobs, Debra Spears, Sherney Spears and his grandchildren Jamari Spears,, Jason Spears, Janaea Spears, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren that are far too numerous to name in this space and time.
Business man and owner of the men's shelter in Eureka, Ca. "From the Dark to the Light" established in 2005 he leaves a legacy of a life lived with gratitude and reverence for the God to whom he owed all his blessings.
The celebration of his life will be held at 1060 Hoover Street in Eureka, CA. November 7th, at 1:00 PM. All Covid 19 limitations will be observed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Standard on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times-Standard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved