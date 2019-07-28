|
JAMES L. ZARUCCHI
James L. Zarucchi, 67, on July 21, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri. Beloved husband of Jeanne Zarucchi (Morgan). Predeceased by his parents, Gino Zarucchi and Christine Zarucchi (Strom), and survived by his sisters Ann (David) Hribal, Carol (Paul) Holzberger, Mary Zarucchi (Bob Goland), and Nina (Dean) Mize, and his longtime friend Milton Phegley (Barney). Jim was a 1970 graduate of Eureka High School (co-valedictorian) and received his doctorate in botany from Harvard University. He was the Editorial Director of the Flora of North America Project at the Missouri Botanical Garden. He was a friend of many people locally, at the Lost Coast Brewery and the Humboldt Botanical Garden, and at many other institutions around the world. According to his wishes, there will be no memorial service, and his body was donated to medical research. Contributions in his memory to the Humane Society of Missouri (1201 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110) would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 28, 2019