JAMES OLIVER
DICKINSON (JIM)
1941-2019
James Dickinson passed on to his heavenly home October 12, 2019 in Eureka, California. Jim was born on July 9, 1941 in Lakeview, Oregon to Fred and Lizzie Allen Dickinson. After graduation from Elkton High School in 1960, he enlisted in the U.S Air Force where he served in many assignments both home and abroad for 22 years. While stationed in England Jim met and married the love of his life Doreen Yarham in 1964.
This gentle, caring, loving, wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be forever missed by his wife and best friend of 55 years and his children Belinda (Warren) Astleford and Andrew (Karie) Dickinson. Family was so special in Jim's life. He was proud and honored to be the patriarch, dad, papa and great-papa to our family. He has been a major presence in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He was a proud papa to Courtney (Jesse) Sanders, Ryan Dickinson, Rachel Dickinson, Natalie Astleford and Kyle Astleford. He cherished his role as great-papa to Ava, Elijah and
Gabriel Sanders. He enjoyed bantering with his sister, Margaret Maddox, and always teased his sister-in-law, Joy Swift, that she was his little sister. He also enjoyed all of the nieces and nephews both here and in England and many good times with friends near and far.
Jim had many different interests including book auctions, traveling and playing golf. He loved watching the OSU Beavers play football and Premiere League Soccer - especially the Tottenham Hotspurs.
Jim had a long-standing relationship with the Lord and was blessed abundantly by his faith. While in the military he pastored churches in England and Germany and led services on a remote site while stationed in Turkey. After retiring Jim continued his college education and graduated from Oregon State with a B.Sc. in Healthcare Administration and began a career as a nursing home administrator at facilities in California and Oregon. Most recently Jim was pastor of McKinleyville Baptist Church from 2009 until 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fred A. Dickinson, Donald R Dickinson, and Roy H. Dickinson; sister LaWanda E. Solomon; 2 nephews and a great niece.
Jim will forever be remembered for his kind and generous heart and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us. His life was well lived and he was well loved.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church 4900 Murray Rd, McKinleyville, California on Sunday, November 10th at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ().
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 3, 2019