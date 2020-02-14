|
JAMES PFINGSTEN
James Lewis Pfingsten born December 27, 1944 to Jack and Peggy Pfingsten.
More commonly known as Jim, he had a gentle soul. He was there for anyone in need whether that be fixing your toilet or cracking a joke to make you smile. He had no enemies.
Jim lived a full life after retiring from the mill in 2006. He began traveling across the country with his wife anywhere from Alaska to Mississippi.
Amazing husband to Wilma Pfingsten for over 50 years. Inspirational father to his 3 children; Rina, Ricky and Stacy. Loving and caring grandfather and great grandfather to his 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Jim welcomed anyone in need with open arms into his family with no questions asked.
Jim was more than just a family man but a friend like no other. He loved camping with his family at the R-Ranch in Hornbrook, CA, riding his bicycle for miles on end, rooting for his favorite teams the Lakers and the Rams. You would often see Jim holding the offering plate at church or welcoming the visitors, he prided himself on helping others. He leaves behind his wife and two 4-legged furry friends, Abbey and Coco.
We would like to thank everyone that was a part of Jim's care during his last few months of life; Redwood R and R, all the Physicians at St. Joseph Hospital and Hospice of Humboldt.
You're welcome to join us for his Celebration of Life February 15, 2020 @ 11 am at the Trinity Baptist Church in Arcata. In lieu of flowers we request donations to go to Hospice of Humboldt or an ALS foundation.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 14, 2020