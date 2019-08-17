|
JAMES READ
James Michael Read was born on August 2, 1952, in Concord, California. He grew up in Pleasant Hill. Jim graduated from Pleasant Hill High School. Jim moved to Eureka in the 90s, and continued his work as a framer. Because the theater was his pulse and heart, he sought out and became active in the community theater in Eureka. He suffered a major heart attack last November and never fully recovered. He finally lost the battle on Friday July 12, 2019. Friends and family will gather on September 7 in Eureka, CA, for a celebration of his life.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 17, 2019