James Fredrick Sweet went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, November 15th. He passed away at his home in Eureka and was lovingly attended to during the past couple of years by his children, Beth, Mary Sue, Jesse and Dan. Vital support was also received from Hospice of Humboldt and St. Joseph Home Care; as well as son-in-law, Steve and niece, Elizabeth.Jim was born on January 3, 1925 in Langlois, Oregon, the only son of Alfred James and Lenora Mae (Hofsess) Sweet. He and Audrey, his wife of over seventy years, were married on Christmas Day of 1947, in Bandon, Oregon, shortly after Jim's discharge from the Army Air Corps. They were married less than four months after first meeting at a dance in Bandon, Oregon.Jim and Audrey raised five children as they moved from the family dairy ranch near Bandon, Oregon to Ukiah, California; and from there they moved around to several communities in Del Norte County, finally ending up in Eureka in 1964.Jim loved and reverenced God and the Lord Jesus Christ and relished his Word. He wrote some years ago, "It is evident to me that in this life there is no hope aside from Jesus Christ. I find that he is my friend and am looking forward to meeting him face to face."After a stint in the Army Air Corp during WWII, Jim spent his early adult years in ranching. After that, he spent most of his working years in the logging and lumber industry; and finally at two pulp mills in Eureka. Jim was known for his craftmanship and loyalty to his family. Although the past two-and-a-half years were difficult for him he never complained and was always cheerful.Jim will be rejoining his wife, Audrey, who went to be with the Lord in June of 2018. He is survived by his five adult children, Daniel Sweet, Jesse Sweet (Kim), Mary Sue Prangley (John), Beth D'Ambra (Steve) and Wendy Ward; his sister-in-law, Judith Paseman; nieces Elizabeth Harvey and Molly Turner. Jim was proud to be the patriarch of a family that includes many grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as an extended family located primarily in Curry and Coos Counties in Oregon.