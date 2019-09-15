Home

James Truman Lay


1936 - 2019
James Truman Lay Obituary
JAMES TRUMAN LAY


1936 - 2019

James was born July 19, 1936 in Dover, AK. and passed away August 21, 2019 in Eureka, California.
James served in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1955 abroad the USS Los Angeles as a gunner's mate. He was preceded in death by his parents John Lay and Delcie Bartel, his sisters Ruth Murphy and Lois Worvi and his brother Johnny Lay. Also his two sons James Jr., and Michael. He is survived by his sisters Sue Person (John) of Libby MT., Linda Kjer (John) of Arcata, CA and his brother Norman Lay of McKinleyville, CA. His daughters Vicky, Angie, Paula and Jamie and seven grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his little dog Cookie, who went everywhere with him.
No service is planned.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 15, 2019
