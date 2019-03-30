JANE BENNETT FOSTER



1935-2019

Jane was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Eureka in 1935 and passed away on March 13, 2019, peacefully in her home. She graduated from Arcata High School in 1953, where she played in the band, was a member of the girl's Bachelorette Club, and participated in sports activities. She married Robert Flockhart in 1955 and they had three sons. In 1985, she married Clayton Foster and they had a storybook ten-year run until his death in 1995.

Jane was preceded in death by parents Bert and Ruth Chapman, Brother Jerry Chapman, and wife Barbara, and husband Earl Clayton Foster.

Jane is survived by her sons Dan (Tiffany), Mike (Lynett), and Doug (Janet) Flockhart, granddaughter Mickelle (Travis) Ammer, granddaughter Morgan Flockhart, great-granddaughter Cassidy Ammer, nephew Kent (Karina) Chapman, and great-nieces Madeline and Kara.

A devoted mother, Jane would do anything for her boys and showed her love on a daily basis with her actions.

Jane was a gentle and kind soul and a remarkable human being. She was full of grace, had an infectious smile, and was eternally optimistic toward life and all it has to offer. She was compassionate and honest, with a wonderful sense of humor. Jane was exceedingly kind and always think of others. She was loved by everyone and was the best friend a person could ever have.

Jane had many friends, and for years she, Gayle (Allen) Gibbons, Mary Lee (Stomberg) Carson and Janet (Bettendorf) Day shared a train trip over the Sierra from Davis to Sparks, Nevada. Jane, Janet, and Mary Lee have been friends for 78 years. Their friendship began in Camp Fire and they walked to school together every day.

Jane had many hobbies, but her passion was reading, gardening, and playing bridge. She treasured her friends who she played bridge with on a weekly basis. She was also an active member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church and enjoyed sitting in the pew with good friends Rich and Carolyn Hunt and Jack Moore.

Jane was an absolute warrior who fought all the way to the end. She will always be in our hearts and we were proud to call her our mom.

Special thanks to Hospice of Humboldt and all the friends who sent flowers, provided food, and offered emotional support.

Donations may be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Arcata or Hospice of Humboldt.

Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Arcata, April 12 at 1:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Sara Potter, followed by a celebration of life at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Arcata.