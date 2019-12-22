|
|
Janet Tirey Dake
Janet Tirey Dake, age 76. Passed away December 14th, 2019. She was born October 26th, 1943 in Santa Rosa, CA.
She moved to Blue Lake at 10 months old and lived the rest of her life there. She was one of 5 children. She graduated from Blue Lake Elementary School in 1957, and from Arcata High School in 1961.
She worked at Harbor Lanes, Captains galley, Stanton's Restaurant and with her son at Delta Mattress.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Thelma Dake, her brother Jim Dake and son Kenneth.
She is survived by her children Rod Anderson (Paula), Terri Stonebarger (Raymond), grandchildren Melissa Ward, Matthew Ward, Alex Anderson, Ashley Anderson, Amanda Van Der Muellen (Josh), Cory Stonebarger; and Janet's sisters Darrie Merrill (Jerry), Mary Lieu Wooten (PK) and Roberta Waelty (Hank), and many nieces and Nephews.
A special "thank you" to her sister Mary Lieu and Niece Eva Maxwell for aiding with her care.
She loved gardening, lunch with friends & spending time with her family. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren as she watched their journey through life. In her younger years she loved being on the Arcata High Flying Tigers.
A potluck memorial service will be held on December 28th, 2019 at the Blue lake Fire Department at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department or Hospice of Humboldt.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 22, 2019