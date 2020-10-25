Janice Louise Belluomini
Resident of Clayton
April 11, 1931- October 15, 2020
Raphael Roger Belluomini
Resident of Clayton
September 15, 1930- October 23, 2020
Janice Belluomini, formerly a Management Secretary with Cordis Dow Corporation and Chevron Products Company, died suddenly on October 15, 2020, in Clayton, California. She was 89.
A native Californian, Janice was born and raised in Eureka, California and moved to the Bay Area in 1951. She and her husband, Raphael, lived in Oakland for 7 years while her husband attended the University of California at Berkeley and she was a Secretary in the Traffic Department for Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation. They moved to Pleasant Hill in 1957 and then moved to Clayton in 1963.
Janice was a long-time member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Clayton; a volunteer at the Clayton Community Library; a member of the Chevron Retirees Association; and Clayton Valley Women's Club.
She attended Humboldt State University at Arcata and Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.
Janice enjoyed music, traveling, reading, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She loved her family dearly and enjoyed hosting many holiday get-togethers with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Janice was a breast cancer survivor of 17 years.
She was the wife of the former Superintendent of Schools in Fremont.
She was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Alice Burlaga of Eureka, California.
Raphael Belluomini, a teacher and administrator in the Mt. Diablo Unified School District and the Fremont Unified School District, died in his sleep on October 23. He was 90.
A native Californian, Raphael was born and raised in Arcata, California and moved to Berkeley in 1951 with his wife, Janice, where he attended the University of California. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1953 and taught at San Jose High School for one year. In 1956 he came to the Mt. Diablo Unified School District and taught at Riverview Intermediate School and Clayton Valley High School. He attended California State University at Hayward where he received his Master's Degree in School Administration. He later became an administrator at Clayton Valley High School, College Park High School, Pleasant Hill High School and the Mt. Diablo District Office. In 1983 he took a position as Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instructional Services at Fremont Unified School District and a few years later accepted the position of Superintendent of Schools for the Fremont Unified School District, retiring in June 1994. After his retirement, he worked as an interim administrator for many different schools in the area. He lived most of his life in Clayton, California.
He was a long-time member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Clayton; a member of the Kiwanis Club; Association of California School Administrators, California Retired Teachers Association, SIRS (Seniors in Retirement, Branch #146), and UC Berkeley California Alumni Association. Raphael attended Humboldt State University at Arcata; University of California at Berkeley; and California State University at Hayward.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, reading, traveling, and especially spending time with his family.
Raphael was predeceased by his parents George and Argia Belluomini of Arcata, California.
Janice and Raphael are survived by son, Paul Belluomini and his wife, Lynne, of Greenwood, daughter; Lynn Parks and her husband, Jim of Concord; four granddaughters, Megan, Claire, Erin, and Michaela; twin sister, Jane Bermudez, of Eureka; and sister, Lois Hunt, of Fortuna; and nieces and nephews: Nancy and Mike Grainer and family, David and Carmel Hunt and family, Kevin and Kamala Hunt and family, Sharon Anderson and Gary Schmidt, Julie and Ken Houtby and family, Penny and Tim Hickey and family, Carolyn and Craig Owens and family, Mark and Diana Bermudez and family; Janice's cousins Norma Beck, Bette and Milt Holloway, and Marilyn and Randall Stoops; and Raphael's cousins, David Bullard, of Eureka and Marie and Bobbie Box, of McKinleyville, California. They are also survived by step-grandson, Jesse Parks and his wife, Katrina, and step-granddaughter, Jill Parks Alaniz and Joe Alaniz. They are survived by her great-grandchildren Alex, Michaela, Raquel, Julianna, Bella, Jayden, and Julianne.
There will be a visitation at Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette, on October 30 from 12 pm to 1:30 pm and a memorial service will be at St. John's Episcopal Church, 5555 Clayton Road in Clayton on October 31 at 10 am. Seating for the memorial is limited due to COVID 19 restrictions. Please call for a reservation at 925-672-8855. The memorial is also available on Zoom: Meeting ID: 878 1769 9381 / Passcode: 544309. Private burial at Oakmont Memorial Park following the visitation.
Memorial gifts may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 5555 Clayton Road, Clayton, CA 94517, or to the American Cancer Society
, 1885 Oak Park Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523, or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 150 Grand Avenue, Oakland, CA 94612, or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2290 North First Street, Suite 101, San Jose, CA 95131, or to a charity of your choice
.