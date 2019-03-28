Janice Johnson



1944 - 2019

Janice Johnson passed away early morning on March 25, from complications of lung cancer. Janice was born in Oakland US Naval hospital on May 17, 1944, to Jack and Fran Smith. She went to local schools and graduated from Eureka High School in 1962. Two years later she married her high school sweetheart, Ron Johnson. Janice worked at Twin Harbours for a few years and then became a receptionist for Dr. Williams-Ashely, retiring in 2000.

Janice enjoyed canning string beans and tomatoes each year. She would also can 125 lbs of Albacore every two years. She belonged to Eureka's Woman's Club for many years and held various positions in the club. Janice and Ron had a cabin past Ruth at Three Forks where they had many family gatherings and made many memories. Janice enjoyed sitting out on our deck in the evenings listing to the wind going through the trees and the frogs croaking down at the creek. (must have been a million of them)

Janice is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Fran along with her brother Mike. Janice is survived by her husband Ron of 54 years, her sons Jeff and David, granddaughter Megan, brother in law and sister in law Dick and Lois Wilo, Sister in law Marsha Smith, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ron would like to thank Dr. long Le and all the nurses in the ICU unit at St. Joseph Hospital. Also, a special thanks to our neighbor, nurse Dan Houser. Ron would like to thank chaplain Larry Beck. Services will be held at Sanders Funeral Home, 1835 E St in Eureka, on Sunday, March 31, at 1:00 pm. Please sign the guestbook at www.times-standard.com Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary