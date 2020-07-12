



Verne, as he was known by friends and family, passed away on 6/30/2020 surrounded by family. Verne was born on 5/24/1935 in Reed, Oklahoma. He always liked to say, "I wasn't born in a barn, I was born in a chicken coop". He was born during a flood and the chicken coop was on the highest ground.At 5 years of age, Verne and his mother moved from Oklahoma to Weed, CA, eventually relocating in Eureka where he attended school, graduating from Eureka High School in 1953. Verne was married to Patricia Zeck from 1954 to 1968 when they separated and later divorced.Verne served in the National Guard from 1956 to 1962 first as a truck driver, then as a Medical Aidman. He was Honorably Discharged.Verne and Bob Morgan became business partners and owned and operated the Mobile station that used to be at the corner of Harris and Union Streets in Eureka. Later Verne purchased property on Harris and Pine Streets in Eureka and owned and operated Verne's Auto Repair at that location until he moved to Yreka, Ca.Verne was an active member of the Six Rivers Racing Association at Redwood Acres and raced stock cars for several years - "Dirt Tracking at the Acres". He loved every moment of his racing years. He enjoyed watching Nascar racing in his later years. Though he always said there was "nothing that compared to dirt track racing!"Verne moved from Eureka, CA to Yreka, CA in 1976 with his wife, Donna, who he married in 1970. In 1977 they opened Verne's Auto Repair in Yreka. He retired from twisting wrenches in 2005 at the age of 70 years.Verne was a lifetime member of the Yreka Lion's Club and served in many positions during his time as a Lion, including several years as President. He believed that the work the Lion's did to help people and the community was very important. At the Lion's Club sourdough pancake breakfasts he was the "official" pancake flipper and made hundreds of pancakes at each fundraiser.Verne always had a great smile, a mischievous twinkle in his eye, and a great sense of humor that was evident even up to the day he passed away.Verne lived with his daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Randy Seely, for the last year and a half and was under the care of Hospice for the last 8 months of his life. The loving care of his family and his Hospice Team made it possible for him to stay at home through his final days.Verne was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie Corene Key Foster Kendall and Lonnie B. Foster, his step-father Harold "Pat" Kendall, his wife Donna Cox Kendall, his ex-wife Patricia Pettis Zeck Kendall Oliver, and his granddaughter Kelle Susich Sossaman. He is survived by his children: Judy (Randy) Seely, Penny (Lee) Figas, Terri (David) Page, Tom (Kim) Kendall, and Tracy (Bill) Horn as well as his grandchildren: Amber (Scott) Shaver, Brad (Kristin) Vogel, Jordan (Adrienne) Figas, Jared (Cara) Figas, Andy (Kathryn) Page, TJ (Larissa) Kendall, Matthew (Michelle) Kendall, Kristen Kendall, Ashley (Fahad) Horn-Khan, Becky (David) Hale, Brandee (Linus) Horn-Garrett and his 16 great grandchildren.At Verne's request there will be no services held. Any contributions in memory of Verne can be made to your local Lion's Club or Hospice organization.