PAUL IZATT
Jay Paul Izatt passed away Tuesday, June 25 surrounded by his loving family. Jay was born April 20, 1937, to James Paul and Wanda Izatt. Jay leaves behind his wife Regina Hartin Izatt and 8 children, Mark Izatt, Jennifer Izatt Crosswhite (John), Julie Izatt, Eric Maples, Ed (Michelle) Lenzer, Melissa Lenzer Diaz, Melody Lenzer Badgley (Jonathan), 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and one brother Monte Izatt of Oregon. And many wonderful extended family members and friends.
A son Michael Izatt, his parents and Brothers Rick and Boyd Izatt and Keith Rankin and Sisters Nina Rankin Wood, Deanna Izatt Yokum all pre-deceased him
Jay Izatt was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and lived worthy to be a High Priest. He has "Returned with Honor."
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 26, 2019