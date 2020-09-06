The world has lost one of its brightest lights. Jayson Arthur Mohatt died from a sudden heart attack on July 26, 2020, at home in Dows Prairie, CA.Jayson was born in Joplin, Missouri to Phyllis and Lawrence Mohatt on June 26, 1957. He grew up on his family's farm in Salina, Kansas. Jayson graduated from Bennington High School in 1975. He earned a BS in Psychology from Kansas State in 1980, & his MFA in Technical Theater from Humboldt State in 1990.Jayson worked as a Technical Director for CenterArts for 16 years, then HSU for 15 years, & for Humboldt Light Opera summer shows for 30 years.Jayson was always grateful for what he had and felt like the luckiest man in the world; for his family, the home he built with his wife, job he loved, and living in Humboldt County. He was so proud of both of his sons and the men they have become.Jayson was generous, witty, and lived with a zest & humor for life. Nothing made him happier than sharing the bounty, whether it be from his garden, or gathered from woods or sea. Jayson believed strongly in the power of good and if a friend needed help, he was there, fair wind or foul.Jayson is survived by his wife of 27 years, Star, sons Joshua and Maxwell, grandson William, siblings Clarence and Christine of Kansas, & numerous nieces, nephews & friends who became family.A viewing was held August 3rd at Ayres Family Cremation, and on August 4th Jayson's ashes were taken for one last ride in Humboldt Bay, accompanied by a flotilla of friends and family. His family is planning a celebration of life in June 2021.