|
|
Jean Iskra
Jean Iskra was born on June 22nd, 1915 on a dairy ranch in Ferndale, CA. She slipped her earthly bonds on Sunday March 1, 2020, just a few months shy of 105. Jean attended elementary and high school in Ferndale; she was very active as a horse woman and a member of 4H. She entered UC Davis as an animal husbandry major and was one of a small number of women on campus, the original golden girls. Impact of the depression forced her home to help on the ranch, subsequently she attended Humboldt State and majored in business. During that time, she met Milton Iskra who was the love of her life for over fifty-five years. She and Milton raised four children. Today she has four grandchildren eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren plus a couple of honorary children and grandchildren along the way.
Jean worked in the medical and medical insurance industries her entire career and retired with Milton to Cathedral City, CA in 1979. Golf became a major part of her retired life, playing the game until age 98 and achieving a hole in one at age 90. She continued to have an active social calendar with participation in various clubs, service organizations as well as the church. During her 100th birthday a city official presented Jean with a plaque designating June 22nd as Jean Iskra day in Cathedral City for her contributions to the community.
After golf, bridge became a five day a week event and Jean was active in arranging meals around those events. Jean was outgoing and made numerous friends over the years to whom she was as loyal as she was to family. Jean truly believed that life is something to live not to have lived. A truly remarkable lady, Mother, Aunt, Great Aunt, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother and friend.
She is survived by children Milton Iskra (Annemarie), Michael Iskra (Jill), Bill Iskra (Susan) as well as her honorary children Rich Cable and Cheryl Anthony. She is also survived by nieces Margaret (Martin), Jenny West and Carolyn Olds and nephews, Tom and George Brown and Jerry Iskra, three grandchildren: Jeremy (Cristina), Matthew and adopted granddaughter Kim (Roy), eight great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. There are also She was preceded in death by her husband Milton Iskra, brother Robert Brown and his wife Nina and their daughters Katherine and Roberta, daughter Suzanne Iskra, granddaughter Cheryl Miller and great granddaughter Cherish.
A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 13th at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Palm Springs with a reception to follow at Date Palm Country Club. Jean will be inurned next to her husband in Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 11, 2020