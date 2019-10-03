|
|
JEAN LARIE (KEACH) LANE
June 16, 1931 - August 16, 2019
Jean Lane, 88, of Lodi passed away August 16th from cancer. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 16, 1931 to Clifford & Vivian (Barnes) Keach.
She attended schools in Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Eureka & Arcata, California. She was awarded valedictorian of her senior class and graduated from Arcata High school in 1949. During the '50s & '60s she held many positions as an office manager, secretary & bookkeeper.
Jean became a Korean War Navy wife when she married Durward K. Lane in 1950. She assisted "D.K." in starting several family businesses. They moved their business Aztec Foam Systems to Lodi, CA in 1973.
She was a long time member of the Lodi Newcomers Club, where she was known for her creative costumes on Halloween. Jean also enjoyed ballroom dancing at the Stockton Singles Club. She had a passion for gardening and party decorating.
Jean was preceded in death by daughter Melanie, 1982, husband "D.K" in 2001 son Kevin in 2005 and sister Marilyn Milota in May 2019.
She is survived by daughter Sandra (Paul) Brengle of PC Beach, FL, Grandsons Chad Michaels, Kelsey Kirkpatrick, Dustin (Christy) Lane, Ryan (Becky) Lane and 9 Great Grandchildren.
A memorial service was held August 24, 2019 at the Lodi cemetary.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 3, 2019