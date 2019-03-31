Resources More Obituaries for Jean Reichert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean M. Reichert

1932 - 2019

Our dear mother, wife, sister, and friend passed away in her home with her husband by her side on January 30, 2019. She was a woman from modest beginnings who valued family, education, games of any kind, and good cooking as among the best life had to offer. Jean's many years saw her grow up in a small town in Pennsylvania, raise five kids, and then pursue higher education.

She was proud of her Italian heritage and being raised in a large extended family from Pottsville, PA. She was one of two children born to Eugene and Jean Marie (Caruso) Barbetta but was one of more than two dozen cousins with lots of aunts and uncles on both sides of the family living nearby. Both sets of grandparents immigrated from Italy, filling her childhood with Old World traditions and home cooking. She told many stories of living in a small town with relatives on what seemed like every block.

She had an affinity for learning and loved Latin and Biology in high school. A love of science and compassion for people led her to study nursing as a part-time job in high school, and later as a resident student. Before finishing her nursing degree, she married Harold Bentzley in 1951. They had four children: Harold "Duke", Brenda, Gina, and Lisa. After their divorce, she later married the love of her life, Robert "Joe" Reichert in 1960. They had one son, Joseph.

As a "Navy family" they moved around a lot, including several locations in California, eventually settling in Alameda where the kids went to high school. When Joe retired from the Navy in 1970, he began his college education, and Jean soon followed. She completed an AA degree at College of Alameda in 1974 and was awarded a full scholarship to Mills College in Oakland where she completed her BA degree in Government along with teaching credentials, and graduated magna cum laude, and Phi Beta Kappa in 1976. She furthered her education at Cal State Hayward, obtaining her Reading Specialist Certificate, and MA in Education. She taught low-income high school students enrolled in Upward Bound at the Mills campus for many years, as well as serving as a substitute teacher in Oakland City Schools.

Jean later served as the Family Service Coordinator at the Naval Air Station in Alameda, working with Navy wives and families. She developed individualized and group plans to help spouses realize personal and educational goals. One of the constant themes in her life was the empowerment of women. Although raised in a time where most women who married young and raised a family did not go to college afterward, Jean did and encouraged others to do so.

Jean always enjoyed staying busy. Her hands and mind were busy with a book, a game, or crafts. She loved playing games of any kind, including card games, video games, word puzzles, brain teasers, or bingo. She and Joe made many good friends through the McKinleyville Senior Center, where they played pinochle and she enjoyed helping in the kitchen since moving to Humboldt in 2006. Jean imparted her innate love of cooking for large crowds to her three daughters and taught them everything from making homemade marinara to baking the perfect almond-anise biscotti. Although she enjoyed knitting and crocheting, she excelled at detailed cross-stitched art and gave many beautiful framed pieces to her kids and grandchildren. Her love of word games led her to hobby making crossword puzzles, several of which were published in the NY Times.

Jean was strict with her kids and made sure everyone had a hand in chores. She was also ahead of her time when it came to tidying up: She methodically went through every household closet and drawer each spring to deep clean the house and eliminate what wasn't needed. She taught her five kids to keep stuff where it belonged, and how to fold a perfect hospital corner when making a bed. She had great organizational and budgeting skills, which came in handy managing five kids herself when Joe was deployed at sea for months at a time with the Navy. There were shelves full of books all over the house, so she labeled and organized each one using the Dewy Decimal system. She encouraged her kids to be independent, to get jobs, and to oppose prejudice against people for any reason, especially because of their race or economic status. Everyone deserved dignity and a good education in her mind. Although she loathed camping, she never let her kids know it. She and Joe loaded up the station wagon every year and took the family to remote campgrounds all over California.

Jean and Joe moved from Alameda to Oakley in 1993 before relocating to McKinleyville. Jean and Joe enjoyed their time together and traveled to China twice, drove across the United States several times visiting children and grandchildren, and took several long cruises for the ocean air.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Reichert, her brother and his wife, James and Elaine Barbetta of Pennsylvania, her five children and spouses, Hal Bentzley of Oregon; Brenda (Dave) Galaska of Tennessee; Gina (Jack) Rimson of McKinleyville; Lisa Bentzley of Washington; and Joe Reichert (Kathy) of Martinez. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren: Carissa, Spencer, Naomi, Sam, Delaney, Daniel, Huck, Tosh, Juniper, Jean Marie, Ivonne, Ciera, Jeni, and Nicholas; as well as her many great-grandchildren; niece Elaine; nephews Nicholas and Jamie; and half-brother Mario Barbetta.

Jean was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2016, eventually losing the ability to walk and care for herself. Though frustrated by her physical limitations, she was positive and uncomplaining. Jean liked technology! She loved Nintendo games in the 1990s and later used her iPad to stay in contact with family, as well as play games and puzzles.

We are grateful to her devoted partner Joe for his selfless caregiving. We also want to acknowledge the friendships she shared with the pinochle gang in McKinleyville, and the excellent care she received from Dr. Mahan and Dr. Locke, as well as her visiting angels, Susannah and Sandra, and friend Logan.