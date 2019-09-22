|
|
JEAN MCKAYE
1925-2019
Jean McKaye of Fortuna, California age 93 died on September 6, 2019. She was born in New York City on October 15, 1925 and received her education there, graduating from Cathedral High School in 1943.
On January 11, 1947 she married Andrew McKaye of South Bend, Indiana and spent the next 14 years as a navy wife.
In 1963 Jean graduated from San Francisco State University and pursued a teaching career lasting 30 years. First in San Francisco and then in Redway, California.
Her husband of 72 years, Andrew McKaye, survives her. As well as their son Professor Kenneth McKaye (Cape Maclear, Malawi) and two grandchildren, Mark (Granada, Nicaragua), and Lara (Savannah, GA).
She loved art, literature, and the theatre. In addition, she was an avid traveler, visiting every state and all Canadian provinces. She has been to more than 155 countries and territories.
Her remains are to be cremated.
Her family is ever so grateful to Sequoia Springs Senior Living and Hospice of Humboldt for the caring and compassionate care Jean received.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 22, 2019