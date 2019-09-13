|
|
Jean Niekrasz Antonsen
1931 to 2019
Jean was born in Fort Smith AK., June 30, 1931 and passed September 6, 2019. Jean was a volunteer at St. Joseph's hospital for 30 years, was a member of the Eureka Elks Emblem Club and the Moose, and worked side-by-side with her husband, Albert Niekrasz in their plumbing business.
Jean is survived by her daughter Karen (Tom) Dinsmore, son Greg (Darlyn) Niekrasz, grandsons Steve Dinsmore and Travis (Amy) Dinsmore, and Ryan Niekrasz, three great grandaughters and three great great grandsons.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 13, 2019