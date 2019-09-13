Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Antonsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Niekrasz Antonsen


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Niekrasz Antonsen Obituary
Jean Niekrasz Antonsen
1931 to 2019

Jean was born in Fort Smith AK., June 30, 1931 and passed September 6, 2019. Jean was a volunteer at St. Joseph's hospital for 30 years, was a member of the Eureka Elks Emblem Club and the Moose, and worked side-by-side with her husband, Albert Niekrasz in their plumbing business.
Jean is survived by her daughter Karen (Tom) Dinsmore, son Greg (Darlyn) Niekrasz, grandsons Steve Dinsmore and Travis (Amy) Dinsmore, and Ryan Niekrasz, three great grandaughters and three great great grandsons.
Funeral arrangements are pending.

She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.