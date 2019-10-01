|
|
JEAN NIEKRASZ ANTONSEN
1931-2019
Jean was born on June 30, 1931 to parents Mr. & Mrs. Archie Shelley in Fort Smith, AR and died on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 88 with loving family members at her bedside: Son Greg, Daughter in Law Darlynn, Sister in law, Donna Niekrasz-Hunter & Niece Viginia Niekrasz-Laurent as well as several dear friends, Kathy Bray & the Danielsons. She passed away after unexpected complications.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Niekrasz whom she met while working at Pacific Bell in 1947 and they were married on September 3, 1948; Sisters in Law Virginia Walker, Frances Thrasher, Adele Ekker & Son in Law Zenon L. Niekrasz & second husband Robert Antonsen, as well her Mother &
Father Archie.
She is survived by her son Greg Niekrasz, wife Darlynn and his son Ryan Niekrasz and Darlynn's children; Nick Randle, wife Macey & 2 great grandchildren & Kristina Smith, husband Adam & 2 great grandchildren, daughter
Karen Dinesmore & son in law, Tom. Grandsons Steven Cole, Travis Dinesmore & wife Amy. Jean extended family in the state of Washington, her sister in law Donna Niekrasz-Hunter, brother in law Henry Drozdzal & his wife, Thais. Niece Virginia Niekrasz-Laurent, Nephews Michael Niekrasz & wife Lynn, Everett Ekker, Edwin Ekker and her dearest friend, Geneva Dedenbach & her daughter Kathy Bray.
When her husband, Albert started his own plumbing business, she worked at his side as Office Manager & Secretary for many years. She was an active volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital for 21.5 years for a total hours of 3,234, a member & officer of the Emblem Club at the Elks Lodge 652 and a member of American Business Women. We remember Jean saying that her years as a volunteer for St. Joseph Hospital were a pure joy to her. She looked forward to each time she was scheduled to serve. Jean was a fun loving soul who loved her family and friends and enjoyed many travels. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Lodge on Herrick Avenue Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-4pm. You are welcome to come and share with those who loved her.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 1, 2019