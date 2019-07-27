|
|
JEAN W. DINSMORE
September 20, 1929
July 16, 2019
Jean Wesley Dinsmore was born September 20, 1929, in Galesburg, Illinois to parents Fred and Gayle Hall. She peacefully passed away on July 16, 2019.
After living her early years in and around Peoria, Illinois, and after high school graduation, Jean moved to southern California in 1947. She attended two years at Long Beach City College while working and enjoying the SoCal beaches. She transferred her education to Humboldt State in 1948. After graduating from Humboldt with a degree in education, she and Keith Sharpe operated the original Van Duzen grammar school, in Trinity County near Dinsmore. For two years their tasks included teaching, bus driving, being the custodians and any other tasks that were encountered. She then taught one year at Ruth School, prior to returning to the Van Duzen School in 1958 as a teacher and principal.
Jean married John Dinsmore in 1958, a marriage that lasted until Jack's passing in October 2002. Jean and Jack were both hired by the Bechtel Corporation in 1960 during the construction of Ruth Dam. Jean worked as an administrator for Bechtel and continued in similar positions for them during the construction of Camanche Dam while living in Lodi and San Antonio Dam while living in Paso Robles. In 1966 Jean and Jack moved back to Humboldt/Trinity County where Jean returned to teaching, her real passion. She taught at Cuddeback Elementary School through 1973 while her boys attended high school. Jean then moved back to her beloved home in Mad River where she returned to teaching at the Van Duzen Elementary School in the fall of 1973, for two years, before teaching at Southern Trinity High School until her retirement in 1989.
After retirement, Jean was actively involved in several community service organizations as well as being a member of the Trinity County Transportation Commission and being a member of the AAUW. Retirement gave Jean the opportunity to pursue some of her favorite hobbies: quilting, bike riding, and cooking. Jean, with Jack and some of her active friends, traveled to Australia, Peru, the Galapagos Islands, and Holland. She also traveled to many locations in the USA.
Jean was predeceased by her husband Jack, and three siblings, Gayle Bixby, Trish Lanning, and Fred Hall, Jr. Jean is survived by her three stepchildren Allen Dinsmore from Morgan Hill, Linda Roots from Modesto and Bill Dinsmore(Kerry) from Fortuna. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Will Bixby, sister-in-law Jane Mundt, and sister-in-law Helen Hall, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A service will be held for Jean at Goble's Mortuary on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
In great appreciation, the family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Sequoia Springs and the truly incredible people at Hospice of Humboldt.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 27, 2019