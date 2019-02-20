JEANETTE M. HUBBARD-SMYTH



Jeanette Maxine Hubbard-Smyth, age 85, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Frye's Care Home. She was born January 30, 1934, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Edith Shore and Lucian Hubbard. Jeanette was the youngest sibling to Myrt, John, Nancy, Dale, and Floyd.

Jan is survived by her daughters, Lynn (Moore) DeMello (Dennis), and Lauren Moore, grandchildren, Troy (Corina) DeMello, Jaret DeMello, great grandchildren, Caleb Olson, Blake DeMello, Addison DeMello, Jackson DeMello, and step grandchild, Zachary Mulcahey.

Jan married her first love Loren Robert Moore in 1950. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1951. She went to work for Pacific Bell in Eureka until the mid-fifties, then transferred to Reno, Nevada to pursue new adventures. After awhile she left Pacific Bell to work for Harrah's Reno in the Advertising Department. In the sixties she transferred to Pacific Bell at the Nevada Test Site. Moving ahead in her career she took a job at Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas, as the Director of Publicity Marketing Services. She excelled and loved working with the stars and all the events that happened along the way. She was also honored as, "Woman of the Year" in Las Vegas during her time living there.

In 2012 she moved from San Diego to McKinleyville to be near her family.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tracee DeMello, and husband, Cornelius "Neil" Smyth.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Frye's Care Home for the kindness and care they extended to our mother.

Her funeral will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, 1:00 pm, Ocean View Cemetery, 3975 Broadway, Eureka, CA 95502.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dementia and/or Parkinson foundations. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary