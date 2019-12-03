|
|
JEANNE KERKER
1921-2019
Glenna Jeanne Kerker passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25th, 2019 after a short illness. She was born October 9th, 1921 in Hull Illinois, to Thomas and Iva Mae Logan. She was the 6th of 11 children.
Jeanne attended Cuba High School in Cuba, Illinois and was the salutatorian of her graduating class. She went on to Western
Illinois State Teachers College, majored in Home Economics and met her future husband, Larry Kerker. They met in a statistics class where Larry said she was the only figure he liked. They graduated in 1943 and married October 30th, 1943 right before Larry went off to war.
Jeanne taught Home Economics to high school students for 25 years, both in Illinois and at McKinleyville High School. The family moved to California in 1956 because Larry got a position at HSU. Jeanne left her beloved Illinois for rain.
Jeanne was an accomplished seamstress. She made her children clothes, maternity clothes for her daughter and daughter-in-law. She even made her daughter's exquisite wedding dress. She was also a quilter of some of the most beautiful quilts. In addition, Jeanne made cinnamon rolls and delivered them to her neighbors every Christmas Eve for decades. All her grandkids are also adept at making her famous cinnamon rolls and continue to make them every holiday.
Jeanne was active in community service her whole life. She enjoyed being a member of the Wha-Nika Club, and several times it's President. She also was the women's club District President, and she volunteered at Mad River Hospital and a volunteer at the Blue Lake Museum.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers, Harry, Boyd, Howard, Eldon, and Lynn Logan, her sisters, Louise Morgan, Darlene Cook, Mildred Wheeler and Garnet Smouse.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Linda Hoffman (Paul), Bill Kerker (Kim), her grandchildren, Zach and Tad Hoffman (Beth), Ryan and Karyn Kerker and her great grandson, Magnus Hoffman. She is also survived by her younger sister Ada Heller.
Private family services were held on Saturday November 30th. Donations can be made in her honor to the Blue Lake Museum. PO BOX 707, Blue Lake, CA 95525, or the .
Mom's passing leaves a huge hole in our lives, but to quote an old English epitaph,
"to live in the hearts of those we love is not to die." - Mom lives in our hearts.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 3, 2019