Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Phillips


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Phillips Obituary
JEANNE M. PHILLIPS

August 13, 1928 –
April 6, 2020

Jeanne passed away on April 6th in Beaverton, OR at the age of 91.
She was born in Glendale, CA and lived in various parts of California throughout her life. She spent many years in Campbell working for Santa Clara County before settling in Fortuna.
Jeanne was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling through The United States and Canada with her dear friend Lena, stopping to stay with friends and extended family during their long trips.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Walter Phillips in 1977 and her brothers Richard and Harold Terry. She will be deeply missed by many friends and loved ones.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -