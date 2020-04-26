|
|
JEANNE M. PHILLIPS
August 13, 1928 –
April 6, 2020
Jeanne passed away on April 6th in Beaverton, OR at the age of 91.
She was born in Glendale, CA and lived in various parts of California throughout her life. She spent many years in Campbell working for Santa Clara County before settling in Fortuna.
Jeanne was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling through The United States and Canada with her dear friend Lena, stopping to stay with friends and extended family during their long trips.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Walter Phillips in 1977 and her brothers Richard and Harold Terry. She will be deeply missed by many friends and loved ones.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 26, 2020