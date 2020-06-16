Jeanne (Neola) Spencer Fish was born on January 15, 1921 in Sedan Kansas and died on June 10, 2020 in Eureka, California at the age of 99. She was one of three children and the only daughter of Charles William (State Senator of Kansas 1925-27) and Lena Neola Spencer. Jeanne followed in her father's footsteps and received a law degree at the University of Kansas in 1945. She worked in her father's law office following graduation.Jeanne married Robert Irwin Fish on January 6, 1947. They spent their first year in Inglewood, CA, returned to Sedan, Kansas to care for Jeanne's father, then Topeka, and back to Southern CA where they lived for 16 years. In 1970 they moved to Eureka where Bob managed United California Bank which later became First Interstate Bank.During her years in Eureka, Jeanne was actively involved in many philanthropic organizations including Humboldt Docent Council, Humboldt Sponsors, Redwood Art Association, and PEO. She served as president in the latter two organizations and was honored in 2018 with a 75-year award of service by the local PEO chapter. She was also recognized by the Humboldt Arts Council in 1978 with an Outstanding Contributions to the Arts Award.Jeanne was passionate about music. She played trumpet, violin and piano when younger and began studying flute in her 60's at HSU. She was an accomplished musician and played as a soloist and also in a wide variety of chamber ensembles at care homes, Christ Episcopal Church, where she was a member, and a wide variety of other venues and events. For many years Jeanne enjoyed leading the flute section of the CR Band.Jeanne also loved art and attended classes at CR and HSU into her 90's. She was a talented ceramicist and painter. In 2018 she donated the extensive art library collection of her brother, Warren and herself to the Morris Graves Museum for local community education and enjoyment. Another pastime she delighted in was playing bridge with her PEO friends on a monthly basis.Jeanne spent the last few years of her life at Timber Ridge in Eureka under the loving care of their cheerful, professional staff. Hospice of Humboldt offered compassion and support during the last few days of her life. Many thanks also to her primary care physician Dr May Hong who was caring and empathetic toward Jeanne.Jeanne was preceded in death by her younger brother John Hall Spencer, father Charles William Spencer, mother Lena Neola Spencer, older brother Warren Spencer and loving husband Bob Fish. She requested no memorial service be held and her ashes will be interred with her immediate family and next to her husband's in Greenwood Cemetery in Sedan, Kansas.