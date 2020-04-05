|
JENEVA DEDENBACH
1927-2020
Jeneva Marie Dedenbach, age 92 of Eureka, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 with her daughter Kathy and caregivers Lenore & Taylor by her side. She was born on 6/27/27 to parents Cristell Britt Hanson and Jacob D. Hanson.
She graduated from Eureka High School in 1945 and then went to work for her sister at Kent's Clothing Store as manager for almost 25 years.
While attending a dance at the McKinleyville Air Station, she met a Navy serviceman her husband, the love of her life, Robert Dedenbach. They were married on March 3, 1946, and within a few years they had their two daughters Suzie and Kathy.
Bob and Jeneva joined the Elks Club when Bob was transferred to Pittsburg, Ca and made many friends in the club and enjoyed volunteering and helping the community through the Elks and Emblem Clubs. They enjoyed 58 years of married life.
A loving mother and grandmother, Jeneva was a remarkable baker who was well known for her sugar cookies and lemon bars. Like her mother, Jeneva was an avid gardener. She loved spending time watering her plants and flowers and caring for her yard. She was an animal lover and had especially strong connections with all of them. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. After Bob passed away Jeneva became very close friends with Jean Antonsen and they were a pair of fun loving ladies, serving dinner at the Elks, enjoying Emblem Club and being regulars at Dave's Bar. They also enjoyed spending time at Kathy and Wade's Trinity Village home where they cat-called the "hunks next door" on a regular basis and made everyone laugh with their antics.
Jeneva is preceded in death by her husband Robert Dedenbach, her parents Jacob & Cristell Hanson, her sister Dorothy Kent, her sister Margaret McDaniels, her brother James Hanson, her great nephew Sean, her nephew Richard Anderson, and her best friend Jean Antonsen.
She is survived by her daughter Suzie Lindsay, and her son Jeremy Kemp and his son Nathan, son Marvin and Leanna Lindsay and their children Alex, Nellie, and Jakob, and son Richard Lindsay and his wife Avi and their son Marley. Also, by her daughter Kathy and Wade Bray, their son Mike Bray and Katie Blair and their son Austin, their son Chris Bray and his wife Kara and their girls Josie and Sydney. She is also survived by her niece Marcia Gray and her husband Denny, her niece Yvonne Anderson and her extended family, and her lifelong friends Maria Kane and Ruthie Sims.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their care and Cleo's Care Home where Jeneva's last year was filled with love by her Cleo's family, especially her caregivers Lenore and Taylor, who became adopted grand-daughters, and the loving care of her new friend Agnes who helped her so much, her roommate Lois and her friend Carol. It meant so much to our family to know that she was loved and never lonely living at Cleo's.
Nini will be missed by all who loved her.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 5, 2020