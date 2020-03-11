|
|
Jenna Lee Griffin
(Atkins)
1974-2020
Jenna Lee Griffin (Atkins) passed quietly, surrounded by her family at St. Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Jenna was born on June 28, 1974 in Arcata, California. She attended Blue Lake Elementary School and then Arcata High, from which she graduated in 1992. She earned her cosmetology certificate from Fredrick and Charles Beauty College and worked as a hairdresser for a brief time. After leaving the beauty industry she worked as a pharmacy technician and she found her work family at Barnes Pharmacy where she remained for over 18 years.
Jenna was a sweet and fun-loving person with a bubbly personality. She loved making crafts, doing projects and being outdoors. Jenna enjoyed camping, hunting, ATV riding, spending time with her dog Nikki and hanging out with friends & family. She was a social person who brought fun and laughter wherever she went.
Jenna is survived by her husband, Bryan Griffin; her parents, Terry and Shirley Atkins; her grandfather and step-grandmother Charley and Donna Winkle; her sisters, Amy Kolshinski and Stacy Atkins-Salazar; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, social workers and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital who fought valiantly to try and save Jenna and when they could not, supported the family as we helped her pass. We would also like to thank the Arcata First Baptist Church for their help with her memorial which will be held at Arcata First Baptist on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00pm.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 11, 2020