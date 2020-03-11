|
Jeremiah R. Scott, Jr.
Jeremiah R. Scott, Jr. ("Jerry") of Humboldt County passed away at age 83 at his home in Eureka on March 7, 2020.
His long, exemplary life was an enduring testament to excellence of character, interest in others, strength of convictions and devotion to his family and close friends. He was a patriot in the best sense of that word, serving his nation, his community, and his family.
Jerry was born in Fortuna, CA on September 18, 1936, the son of Faye Townsend Scott and Jeremiah Scott, Sr., then Fortuna Police Judge and City Attorney.
In 1938 with the election of his father to the office of Humboldt County District Attorney the family moved to Eureka. Jerry was joined by sisters Esther Gayle Scott Hoopes, Beverly Ann Scott, Lou Ella Scott Eden, Rebecca Scott Tannenhaus, and Elizabeth Tubbs.
Jerry attended Eureka City Schools and graduated from Eureka High School in 1954. At EHS he played football for Coach Jay Willard (1951-53). The 1952 football team was undefeated. Jerry had a lifelong memory of being a Logger football team game captain in 1953 when Eureka lost to the Fortuna Huskies for the first time in the then 43 year history of rivalry. A lifelong football fan, the last game he attended was the night the St. Bernard Crusaders won the state championship last fall.
Jerry attended Westminster College (1954-1958) in Fulton, Missouri, site of the 1946 Winston Churchill Iron Curtain Speech, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
Upon graduation from Westminster College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in June 1958, he was commissioned as an officer in the U. S. Army infantry. He served eight years active and reserve duty. He enjoyed being with his brothers-in-arms. In 1964, as the company commander of the local Army Reserve unit, he deployed to the floods in the Eel River Bottoms.
Jerry graduated from Santa Clara University School of Law in 1963 with a Juris Doctor degree. After law school Jerry returned to Humboldt County to join his father in the Scott & Scott law firm. The Scott law firm served Humboldt County for over 84 years. He served as the founding attorney and general counsel for the Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District and served in that capacity for thirty years (1974-2004). He devoted expertise and effort to several Harbor District projects: Woodley Island Marina Construction, Fields Landing Boat Building and Repair Facility, King Salmon revetment and erosion protector project, Humboldt Bay harbor entrance and channel deepening, and maintenance projects. For a lawyer who handled hundreds of divorce cases in Humboldt County, he was most proud of when he could convince a client to go home and try to work things out. His law partners over the years included Roman E. Pavlich, Michael K. Robinson and Judge Larry Killoran.
Jerry served as a member of the Eureka City Schools Board of Trustees 1968-1974 and Cutten School Board 1975-1989. He was a member of Humboldt Masonic Lodge, No 79, Scottish Rite, 32nd degree Mason,Aahmes Redwood Shrine Club, Ingomar Club and Eureka Kiwanis Club. Jerry served as a trustee, Past Vice President and President of the Humboldt County Historical Society and enjoyed writing about Humboldt County history on numerous subjects in the Humboldt County Historical Society Magazine as a contributing editor.
While in law school in 1960 Jerry met Mary Griswold, then a second grade school teacher in Los Altos and a loyal Oregon State Beaver alum. Jerry and Mary were married June 25, 1961 in Portland, Oregon. They are the devoted parents of McGregor W. Scott (Jennifer), former Shasta County District Attorney and United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California, Judge Stuart Jeremiah Scott (Lisa), Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge, and Catherine A. Scott, Director of Student Services, St. Bernard's Academy and Independent Educational Consultant.
Mary and Jerry celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary last year. They enjoyed travel, Oregon State football games, and entertaining family and friends at their mountain homestead, "Scottland" in southern Humboldt County. He was often accompanied to "Scottland" by close friends Mark Allen and Jeff Wilson.
Jerry was an engaging and social person who would tell stories of sports, family, military history and Humboldt history. His memory for detailed information made for delightful and intelligent conversation. His friends and family often commented, "Jerry never met a stranger".
Jerry was often heard to comment on his good fortune in finding Mary as his life mate.
His greatest pride with Mary were the achievements of their children and grandchildren. Mary and Jerry are the proud grandparents of McGregor Griswold Scott, Spencer James Scott, Mitchell William Scott, Morgan Faye Scott, Jeremiah Paul (JP) Scott, and Mary Claire Scott. They seldom missed a grandchild's graduation, award ceremony or game.
Jerry was supportive of his nieces and nephews: Bradley S. Hoopes, Jeffrey C. Hoopes, Preston L. Hoopes, Allison Hoopes Strate, Ralph Johnson III, Jay Johnson, Terry Newell, Jana Eden, Jennifer Campbell, Andrew Campbell, Heather Campbell and Lindy Murrish and several grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his devoted step-mother, Nora H. Scott. Jerry attributed the favorite elements of his life to Nora's affirmative devotion to him and the family.
Jerry often expressed gratitude for the support of family and friends in his lifelong enjoyment of Humboldt County. He observed the best years of Humboldt County were in the 1940's and 50's when everyone worked at a job and a society with no drugs.
Jerry lived a life which will be remembered for who he was as much as what he accomplished. You always knew exactly where you stood with Jerry Scott. His polished professionalism combined with his integrity, caring for others, delightful humor, and an adventurous spirit to lay a path for a life well lived.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 at the First United Methodist Church in Eureka immediately followed by a reception.
The family asks that in memory of Jeremiah Scott, donations please be made to either St. Bernard Academy at 222 Dollison Street, Eureka, CA 95501 or the Humboldt County Historical Society at 703 Eighth Street, Eureka, CA 95501.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 11, 2020