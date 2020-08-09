Jeri (Geraldine) C. Jensen, age 93, passed away in the early morning hours on June 30, 2020. Her daughter, Tamsin Ward, was by her side.Jeri was born in Pasadena, California on October 12, 1926. She was the first born, the older sister to her brother, Gordon. Her father, Clair Abbey, and mother, Beatrice Abbey, survived The Great Depression because they had steady work. Her father was a Milkman and her mother was a Hostess in tea rooms. Jeri was so grateful to her parents for saving enough money to buy tap lessons for her. She felt destined for stardom. But Shirley Temple arrived on the scene and hopes were dashed. Fast forward through Jeri's growing up years to high school graduation and thoughts of college. She hoped to attend USC but her father changed careers and the family moved to Eureka, California.The first few months in Eureka were "miserable" for Jeri. The family lived outside the city limits on acreage with a cow, two pigs and 250 egg-laying hens. Jeri's job was cleaning nests and collecting and cleaning all the eggs on a daily basis. She was 17, new in town and without a single friend. Then Humboldt State College roared into view. Salvation! World War II was still raging so there were only 50 male students and 250 females on campus. Jeri knew everyone.The war ended and, in 1945, she sat next to a blue-eyed, blonde "Adonis" in Spanish class. Jim Walsh took quick notice of Jeri and they soon fell in love. For both, this was the love of their lives. Jim went to Dental school in San Francisco and, for the first three years of their marriage, they survived on the G.I. Bill of $75 a month. Their first two children, a boy and a girl, were born before Jim was out of school. Finally, Jim was a full-fledged children's dentist. They moved back to Eureka and had two more children, both boys. Jeri was very active in the community and became a founding member of Humboldt Sponsors. She was also elected the President of the Dental Auxiliary for the State of California. Her life in Eureka was filled with raising four children, volunteering for all kinds of charities and even doing runway modeling and fashion shows for fundraising events. Jeri was an excellent model.Fast forward again. The children are raised and launched from the nest. Jeri thought it was time for Jim and her to start traveling. But Jim decided to purchase a rice farm in Marysville, California so travel would be delayed. That investment would serve Jeri well for the rest of her life. Sadly, Jim had little time to enjoy the farm. In 1976, after 29 years of a happy marriage, the love of her life passed away from cancer.Jeri was 50 years old, living on a small farm and knowing no one. The farmer helped her out, introduced her around a bit and, at a Christmas party, Jeri met Vern Jensen. They married after four years of dating and were together for 30 years. They traveled the world together, built three houses together and created a life of fun and adventure. They lived in Fiji for two 6-month stints on a beautiful island without electricity or running water. A generator provided the power for a single lightbulb and an icemaker. What else does one need on an island paradise? There they took an immediate interest in two of the villagers, a 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl. Vern and Jeri paid for their educations and Jeri continued to send them tuition funds every year for a second generation's education in Fiji.After building and living in a house on the beach in Mazatlán for ten years, as well as clocking many miles in an RV throughout Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, Vern and Jeri returned to the States and settled in Oregon where Jeri's daughter lives. They built a beautiful Cotswold cottage on the banks of the McKenzie River. After about ten years, Jeri became restless to design and build again. This time, she and Vern settled in Florence, Oregon on Collard Lake. Jeri designed a half-timbered house that looks like a fairytale cottage. After five years in their new home, Vern passed away from cancer. Two very different husbands provided long and happy marriages, a lucky gift Jeri spoke of often.Jeri took solace in a very active quilting club, investment club and a social life that included a new man to do things with in Florence. They became good friends. She didn't want to marry again or live together but Jeri always had a man in her life. "It was her destiny to never be without romance," her friends would say.Jeri Walsh Jensen was a vibrant, fun-loving, sophisticated woman. Her tendency always leaned toward generosity. When asked about her life by a new member in the quilt club, Jeri responded, "I guess you could say my life has been about love—love of a man, one at a time," she smiled," and love of family, never about a career. And I've been oh-so lucky in that pursuit."Jeri is survived by her children, Tim Walsh and wife June of Eureka, CA, Tamsin Ward and husband Steve of Salem, OR, Bob Walsh of Carmichael, CA, Clancy Walsh of Truckee, CA and Rachel Marie of Bisbee, AZ, a babysitter who eventually became a member of the family. Grandchildren are Kellen, April, Tim and Gabe."We will never be the sameAs we were before this lossBut are ever so much betterFor having had something so great to lose."Author UnknownThere will not be a memorial service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humboldt Sponsors or The Humboldt Botanical Gardens.