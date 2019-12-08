|
|
JERILINE LUCILE
ELY DAKE
1929-2019
Jeri was born on July 3, 1929 in Mangum, OK. When she was a small child, her father fell ill so her family moved to Arizona believing it would be better for his health. She grew up in Phoenix with her parents and her younger sister Myrna. She was musically inclined and thought she might like to become a musician, but during her high school years in long discussions with her father, she chose instead to become a teacher. After graduation, she moved to Abilene, TX to attend Harden-Simmons University. It was there that she met and fell in love with fellow student, Austin Dake. She graduated from college in 1950 and returned to Phoenix to teach first grade. Austin followed her, and they were married on December 20, 1952. In 1953, Austin joined the Marine Corp and was stationed overseas.
Their first son Forrestt was born in 1956. Two years later their second son Kevin arrived. They moved to Gillett, AR, then to Oceanside, CA and then to Kailua, HI. Jeri loved the flowers on Oahu, the centipedes not so much. In 1962 they moved to San Francisco and then to McKinleyville, CA, the town she would call home for the rest of her life. In 1963, her youngest son Brian was born.
Jeri taught Jr. High for one year before she took a job at Morris Elementary to again teach first grade. Later, she accepted a position as a reading specialist. She loved working with young children who were eager to learn. Over the years, Jeri taught countless children, who struggled in school, how to read.
Jeri was a woman of deep and abiding faith. She loved studying the word of God and was an active church member throughout her life. For a time the family attended Trinity Baptist Church in Arcata, and eventually Grace Baptist Church in Eureka. This was to be their home church for decades. Jeri sang in the choir and was an active member of the Women's Missionary Society. She helped establish the church library, where she volunteered for many years and helped to choose the numerous books that would line its shelves. In her later years, she would often travel to visit her grandchildren, reading Christian fiction novels in the car on the way there and back, and passing them along as gifts. Jeri loved to knit and crochet, but it was rare not to see her without a book at hand. She loved to cook and would often read cookbooks cover to cover, searching out recipes that she would prepare for her family, or making elaborate cakes for the birthdays of her grandchildren.
Over the years, she and Austin took four more teenage boys into their home and welcomed them as family: Shawn Nunley, Bryan Green, Steve Barnes, and Marvin Lee Gross.
Jeri is survived by her husband of more than 66 years, Austin Dake; son Forrestt Dake of McKinleyville and his former wife Lauren Rowland and their children: Aharon Dake, Jedidiah (Jed) Dake and his sons Jarred Dake and Jevon Dake; Miranda Dake and her children Chancellor Seymore, Cyrus Keyes, Vanessa Craig, and Alissa Craig; son Kevin Dake of Charlotte, NC and his wife Jenny and their children: Courtney Partridge and her husband Thomas and children Emma Partridge and Arya Partridge; their son Christopher Dake and his wife Ashley and their son Lucian Dake; their daughter Lectoria (Tori) Parrish and her husband Daniel and their children Jedidiah (Jedi) Dake, Sydney Mclamb, Nathaniel Mclamb and Atreyu Parrish; and son Brian Dake of Napa, CA and his wife Patricia and their children: Laura Dake, Justin Dake and Heather Dake; and Jeri's sister Myrna and her husband Dick of Yukon, OK.
Jeri died in her ninetieth year on Nov. 23, 2019. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy will live on. She is preceded in death by her great-grand-daughter Aiden Sue who welcomed her into heaven. A celebration of life for Jeri will be held on December 14th at 2pm at Grace Baptist Church, 220 Buhne St., Eureka.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 8, 2019