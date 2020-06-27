Jerry Michael Lesandro passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020, after a long illness. Jerry was born in Los Angeles, CA on April 29, 1948, to Phil and Marjorie Kincaid Lesandro. He was the descendent of the Tweedy and Kincaid families, early pioneer settlers in California. He grew up in various areas of Southern California and graduated from Newport High School in Newport Beach, CA. He went on to receive his nursing credentials in Orange County and upon graduation went to work in the psychiatric ward at the Orange County Medical Center, now U.C. Irvine Medical Center. In 1976, he made a career change and moved to Ferndale, CA where he was soon hired as the Director of the newly established Ferndale Museum, a position he held for 32 years until his declining health forced him to retire. Recently, he was bestowed the title of "Founding Director" by the Ferndale Museum's Board of Directors.Jerry was a passionate collector, attending as many flea markets, garage sales, and antique shows as he could. He was also a historic preservationist having restored three Victorian houses in Ferndale, two of which were placed on the National Registry of Historic Places.Jerry is survived by Larry Martin, his partner of 43 years, and his three sisters, Lisa, Laurie, and Michele. He is also survived by his extended family, Lisa and Scott Kristic, Seth and Molly Kristic, Gregory and Heidi Martin and Noah, Fiona, and Oliver Martin. Jerry also leaves behind several close cousins, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of close friends.Jerry was preceded in death by his father Phil Lesandro, mother Marjorie Henderson, and brother and sister twins Michael and Michele Lesandro.Memorial contributions in Jerry's name may be made to the Ferndale Museum, PO Box 431, Ferndale, CA 95536 or Hospice of Humboldt, 3327 Timber Fall Court, Eureka, CA 95503. A celebration to honor Jerry's life will be held at a later date.