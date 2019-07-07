JERRY RAY MCCONNELL



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jerry Ray McConnell at the age of 60. He passed away at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, in Red Bluff on May 26th, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Ukiah California on October 15th, 1958 to Ray and Loys McConnell, however, he was a resident of McKinleyville most of his young life and Tehama County for the last 25 years. Jerry spent time as a mechanic and devoted 30 years of his life to being a truck driver. Throughout his life he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, playing the guitar, cattle ranching, trucking, and NASCAR. Jerry loved nothing more than spending quality time with his family enjoying a good game of pool, horse shoes, or cards. He will be deeply missed by all.

Jerry is survived by his long-term partner Barbara Armstrong, mother Loys McConnell, sister Deniece Douthit, niece Jessica Lawyer, Jeremy Knapp, Bonnie Armstrong, Stephanie Patterson, Colbey, Tristina, Levi and Logan; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family. He is preceded in death by his father Ray McConnell and Brother Kerry McConnell. A celebration of life will be held at 1673 Linda Way McKinleyville, California on July 13th, at 1pm. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 7, 2019