8/6/1930 - 2/21/2019

Jesse went by many names (Uncle Jesse, Tio Jesse, Chuey, Grandpa Jesse, Brother, Dad, Armano and Grandpapa). He was born on August 6th 1930 in Coalcoman Mexico and went to be with the lord on February 21st 2019 from his home on E street.

Uncle Jesse was the oldest of 10 kids and was the father figure to all his siblings

When Uncle Jesse was in elementary school in Coalcoman, he attained high academic marks, enabling him with the honor of carrying the Mexican Flag during the Parade for Mexico's Independence Day every September the 16th.

Growing up in such a small town, you had to wear many hats. As such, he started out as an air traffic controller at the local airport. Followed by an appointment to the local courthouse as a municipal court judge where he finally made his parents marriage official. Having these types of jobs enabled him to acquire a convenience store, in which his family started a taqueria on one side for dinners.

In 1962 Jesse and his brother Adalberto, were sponsored by their sister Tranquilena and her husband Jimmy Buckles of San Diego to come stateside. After starting in San Diego @ .90 cents an hour, and ending up at the local Humboldt lumber mills one year later @ 2.80 an hour. He finished his career in the lumber industry retiring in 2005

Uncle Jesse enjoyed many things very much, from hunting, fishing, camping, swimming, three and four wheeling, firewood cutting, playing volleyball, dancing, working, wine, cooking, gardening with his new greenhouse, enjoying others, his family's authentic cooking, the family get togethers with the crew especially at the Benbow campout, and being a grandpa to the lovely Marina and Sophia

Uncle Jesse also broke a state record in 1979 on a hot summer day at high rock on the Eel River one morning when he hooked a 101 pound, 8 foot long green sturgeon. This monster was landed on a 12 pound test line after an 8 hour fight. He was featured in the local paper and in the sports afield magazine.

Uncle Jesse became a United States citizen on November the 5th 1998 after distancing himself from the Democratic Party and becoming a diehard conservative.

Uncle Jesse was preceded in death by his Father Jose Arias, Mother Feliciana Arias, Brothers Ramon, Antonio, Rogelio and Adalberto Arias. Brother in law Art Gasdik. Nieces Lisa and the lovely Shauna Arias. And Granddaughter Kara Arias

Uncle Jesse was married in 1975 and is survived by his son Jose junior, Granddaughters Marina Jessica and Sophia Angelena, Brother Tony and his wife Twila Arias, Brother Pedro and his wife Cheryl Arias, Sister Alicia and her husband Jesús Mendoza, Sister Ramona Gasdik, Sister Tranquilena Buckles and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws and outlaws.

A celebration of his life will be at the farm (3547 Mitchell Heights Drive) on Saturday the 18th of May starting at noon rain or shine. There will be plenty of parking in the pasture. Anyone who knew him is invited to enjoy our cooking and share stories about him. God Bless. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 31, 2019