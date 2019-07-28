Home

JEWEL E. WEISEL

JEWEL E. WEISEL Obituary
JEWEL E. WEISEL

Jewel E. (Julie) Weisel, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Wichita, KS at Via Christi Hospital. She was born July 24, 1932, in Anson, TX to Joseph and Minnie Morrow. She married Charles M. (Mac) Weisel on December 5, 1970, in Phoenix, AZ.
Survivors include sisters Dorothy Scott and Betty Melson, son Kevin Doran, stepsons Brian (Judy) Weisel and Eric Weisel, stepdaughters Lori (Paul) Nakama and Liz (Dave) Scheier along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Minnie Morrow, her husband Charles Weisel, her brother Joe Allen Morrow, son Greg Doran and daughter Diane Wells.
Julie will be laid to rest at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 28, 2019
